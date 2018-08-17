The Wapello Police Department arrested two Wapello men in connection with an investigation into multiple car burglaries occurring in Wapello from August 7 through 9 this year.
The two departments executed a search warrant at 3:20 p.m. on Aug. 16 at 337 N. 2nd St., Apt. 1.
Tim Matson Jr, 18, was charged with seven counts of aggravated misdemeanor 3rd degree burglary, D felony theft and for drug paraphernalia.
Dakota Robbins, 18, was charged with seven counts of aggravated misdemeanor 3rd degree burglary and D felony theft.
Each are being held on a $19,000 bond at the Louisa County Jail.
According to a press release, Wapello PD was assisted by members of the Louisa County Sheriff's Office during the investigation and warrant execution.
