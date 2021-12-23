Two-way traffic partially returns to Grandview Avenue this week

MUSCATINE – After months of construction, Grandview Avenue reopened two lanes of traffic on Wednesday.

With pleasant weather allowing for work to continue, two-way traffic was reopened from Day Street through the intersection with Musser Street, with cross traffic for the Musser intersection expected to be opened by Friday, December 24.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Though open, the area from Pearl Street to Musser Street is still considered a construction zone. The speed limit will remain at 25 mph as Heuer Construction, the main contractor, continues to work on driveways and sidewalks within the southern portion of the work zone.

There is still more work to be done. On Monday, December 27, Heuer Construction will repave the third lane, or the northbound lane, of the section from Oregon Street to Pearl Street, which currently remains one lane only. During this repaving, access to the businesses on the east side of the zone will be restricted. Businesses have been notified.

According to a news release, Heuer Construction hopes to get the Oregon to Pearl section of Grandview Avenue open for two-way traffic sometime before or just after New Year’s, if weather permits.

As the Grandview project continues on, other Muscatine road construction projects also continue, such as the work being done on West 8th Street, which is part of the West Hill Sanitary and Storm Sewer Separation Project. The contractor, Haggerty Construction, Inc., said the section of West 8th Street from Climer Street to Lucas Street is expected to be reopened to traffic shortly before or after New Year’s.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.