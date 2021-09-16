Tyson aids Columbus Junction Fire District with grant

COLUMBUS JUNCTION — With the rising cost of fire equipment and the need to keep equipment up to date, a grant of $77,660 from Tyson Foods to the Columbus Junction Fire and Rescue Association was needed to replace firefighters’ air packs before the older ones could no longer be used.

According to a press release from Tyson, the Tyson Foods Social Investment Committee approved the grant, along with 30 other nationwide grants in which $1 million was given to community organizations. The grants are going to serve communities where team members work, live, and play and to help those in need.

“Building stronger, healthier communities is a commitment Tyson Foods takes very seriously,” stated Brent McElroy, plant manager, Tyson Foods Columbus Junction. “We are grateful for the support of the Fire and Rescue when we call on them for assistance and for their response to keeping the community safe, and we’re proud to support the firefighter air pack replacement project.”

As an added incentive, Scott/3M, the maker of the air packs, will donate one extra air cylinder for each air pack purchased by Fire and Rescue.