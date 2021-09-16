Tyson aids Columbus Junction Fire District with grant

COLUMBUS JUNCTION — With the rising cost of fire equipment and the need to keep equipment up to date, a grant of $77,660 from Tyson Foods to the Columbus Junction Fire and Rescue Association was needed to replace firefighters’ air packs before the older ones could no longer be used.
According to a press release from Tyson, the Tyson Foods Social Investment Committee approved the grant, along with 30 other nationwide grants in which $1 million was given to community organizations. The grants are going to serve communities where team members work, live, and play and to help those in need.
“Building stronger, healthier communities is a commitment Tyson Foods takes very seriously,” stated Brent McElroy, plant manager, Tyson Foods Columbus Junction. “We are grateful for the support of the Fire and Rescue when we call on them for assistance and for their response to keeping the community safe, and we’re proud to support the firefighter air pack replacement project.”
As an added incentive, Scott/3M, the maker of the air packs, will donate one extra air cylinder for each air pack purchased by Fire and Rescue.
Columbus Junction Fire and Rescue Association is an emergency response organization with more than 30 staff members, responding to all categories of emergencies within 128 square miles, making it one of the largest fire districts in Iowa. Some properties that are considered close enough to the department receive a discount on insurance due to having the fire district there. Chief Lynn Mincer said that the grant was used with money the department had been saving to replace the air tanks. In all, about $102,000 was spent to replace 15 air tanks. The project will continue until all 31 firefighters have new packs.
“The ones we are changing out now we bought used 15 years ago,” Mincer said. “It had to happen. Our NPAA compliance was running out and once they are non-compliant you aren’t supposed to use them.”
He also said the packs had reached the age that parts were no longer available for them.
Mincer said the department has a 1998 truck that was scheduled to be replaced in 2018. The truck will cost about $600,000. He also said the firefighters’ turnout gear is the second phase of the air pack gear and will also be about $100,000 without the boots and helmets. He said River Products of Iowa City was also instrumental in helping with the air tank project.
“Because of the price of this equipment, there is just not enough money to go around,” he said.
Mincer said the fire department raises funds to replace equipment by holding family drive-thru suppers. The next supper will be Nov. 26. Last year the department raised about $15,000.