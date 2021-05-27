Tyson contributes $25,000 to help local organizations

COLUMBUS JUNCTION – Tyson Foods is giving back to the region.

On Wednesday, Tyson Foods issued a press release saying that since October 2020, the plants in Columbus Junction and Joslin, Ill. had committed to donating $25,000 and more than 6,000 pounds of protein to benefit the Quad-City region.

The donations have aided more than 28 organizations that provide greater opportunities for the children, family members, and peers in neighborhoods where Tyson team members live.

“Between our Columbus Junction, Iowa and Joslin, Illinois plants, we have team members across the region who benefit from the variety of important resources that community-based organization make available to individuals and families,” Brent McElroy, the plant manager at Tyson Foods in Columbus Junction, said. “Supporting our team members and our neighbors by contributing funding and protein donations to local organizations is one of the most important and rewarding parts of working at Tyson.”

Organizations that have received or will receive donations include groups focused on mental health, hospitals, food pantries, boys and girls clubs, emergency services and more. Some of the donations were made at the beginning of October 2020, which is the start of Tyson’s fiscal year, and the donations will continue to be made through August.

Additionally, Tyson also plan to recognize some team members’ children with $1,000 scholarships to assist with college-related expenses.

