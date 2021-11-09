Tyson donates uniforms to Columbus girls track team

COLUMBUS JUNCTION — The Columbus Wildcats girls track team will get to compete against other schools in style thanks to an early Christmas present from the school district’s neighbors to the northwest.

Tyson Foods in Columbus Junction recently donated $2,500 to the girls track team at the Columbus Community High School to be used for uniforms and equipment in the upcoming season. Additionally, Tyson also donated nearly $1,000 to support school district activities in the fall, including football and cross-country pep buses and more.

‘The donation from Tyson is an amazing gift,” Steve Riley, co-head coach of Columbus track and field said. “Our track program is on the rise, with new facilities and equipment and soon, new girls track uniforms. We truly appreciate Tyson’s contribution.”

Olivia Olson, associate media specialist for Tyson, said Tyson in Columbus Junction has given donations to the district in the past and was aware the team was saving up for new uniforms.

