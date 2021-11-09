Tyson donates uniforms to Columbus girls track team

COLUMBUS JUNCTION — The Columbus Wildcats girls track team will get to compete against other schools in style thanks to an early Christmas present from the school district’s neighbors to the northwest.
Tyson Foods in Columbus Junction recently donated $2,500 to the girls track team at the Columbus Community High School to be used for uniforms and equipment in the upcoming season. Additionally, Tyson also donated nearly $1,000 to support school district activities in the fall, including football and cross-country pep buses and more.
‘The donation from Tyson is an amazing gift,” Steve Riley, co-head coach of Columbus track and field said. “Our track program is on the rise, with new facilities and equipment and soon, new girls track uniforms. We truly appreciate Tyson’s contribution.”
Olivia Olson, associate media specialist for Tyson, said Tyson in Columbus Junction has given donations to the district in the past and was aware the team was saving up for new uniforms.
“Tyson is always very involved with local donations,” Olson said. “They always want to support where their team members work, live and play and where their families live. It’s always important to have a good pulse on what organizations need support in their areas. They are very involved as community members in what is going on around where the plants are based.”
Olson said Tyson donations usually go to issues that impact Tyson team members. Earlier this year Tyson gave a grant of $77,660 to the Columbus Junction Fire and Rescue Association to replace firefighters’ air packs that were quickly becoming obsolete.
“Caring for our team members and our communities is part of who we are,” Tyson Columbus Junction plant manager Brent McElroy said. “We’re proud to be a member of the Columbus Junction community and pleased to be able to support the high school and programs that many of our team members’ families are involved in.”
Olson said she believes there are some plans for donations coming up for the holidays.