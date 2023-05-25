Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Ten Columbus Junction-area students will receive $1,000 each in the latest round of Tyson Food's scholarship program.

Every year, the Tyson Foods facility in Columbus Junction offers scholarships for the children of its team members in order to support both its employees and their families as these students pursue higher education.

These scholarships help the receiving students pay for tuition or other college-related expenses such as books and dorm rooms.

According to Tyson, the 2023 scholarship recipients are Aaron Jimenez Ambriz, Adela Sarai Vela, Aniya Alexis Montelongo, Christian Colby, Giselle Eireen Murillo, Jeffery David Hoback, Julissa Mendoza-Perez, Kaleb Richard Huxley, Mario Carapia Segundo and Ruby Garcia.

In addition to being children of Columbus Junction Tyson Foods team members, scholarship recipients are chosen based on their academic performance, their financial need and their involvement in school and/or community activities.

“We are thrilled to support our team members’ children by helping provide access to higher education properties after high school. Tyson Foods has an ongoing commitment to serve the communities where our team members work, live and play, and we are proud to help the Columbus Junction community create the leaders of tomorrow," plant manager Brent McElroy said in a public statement.

