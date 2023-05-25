Gift this article
Ten Columbus Junction-area students will receive $1,000 each in the latest round of Tyson Food's scholarship program.
Every year, the Tyson Foods facility in Columbus Junction offers scholarships for the children of its team members in order to support both its employees and their families as these students pursue higher education.
These scholarships help the receiving students pay for tuition or other college-related expenses such as books and dorm rooms.
According to Tyson, the 2023 scholarship recipients are Aaron Jimenez Ambriz, Adela Sarai Vela, Aniya Alexis Montelongo, Christian Colby, Giselle Eireen Murillo, Jeffery David Hoback, Julissa Mendoza-Perez, Kaleb Richard Huxley, Mario Carapia Segundo and Ruby Garcia.
In addition to being children of Columbus Junction Tyson Foods team members, scholarship recipients are chosen based on their academic performance, their financial need and their involvement in school and/or community activities.
“We are thrilled to support our team members’ children by helping provide access to higher education properties after high school. Tyson Foods has an ongoing commitment to serve the communities where our team members work, live and play, and we are proud to help the Columbus Junction community create the leaders of tomorrow," plant manager Brent McElroy said in a public statement.
To learn more about Tyson Foods and its career paths and opportunities for jobs, as well as access to free education for team members, visit
https://tysonfoods.com/careers.
Photos: Columbus Junction High School graduation
062920-mus-cjgrad-001
Two seats are left open and decorated with flowers in honor of two graduate’s parents who passed away during Columbus Junction High School’s graduation ceremony Sunday, June 28, 2020, in Columbus Junction.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
062920-mus-cjgrad-002
Graduate Angel Hernandez has his tassel moved to the opposite of his cap during Columbus Junction High School’s graduation ceremony Sunday, June 28, 2020, in Columbus Junction.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
062920-mus-cjgrad-003
Graduate Edgar Orozco-Lemus smiles after receiving his diploma during Columbus Junction High School’s graduation ceremony Sunday, June 28, 2020, in Columbus Junction.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
062920-mus-cjgrad-004
Graduate Edgar Orozco-Lemus smiles after receiving his diploma during Columbus Junction High School’s graduation ceremony Sunday, June 28, 2020, in Columbus Junction.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
062920-mus-cjgrad-005
Graduate Jesus Gomez’s cap has the message “As Promised Mom” during Columbus Junction High School’s graduation ceremony Sunday, June 28, 2020, in Columbus Junction. Gomez’s mother died in 2013.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
062920-mus-cjgrad-006
Columbus Junction High School graduates throw their caps in the air during their graduation ceremony Sunday, June 28, 2020, in Columbus Junction.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
062920-mus-cjgrad-007
062920-mus-cjgrad-008
062920-mus-cjgrad-009
Graduates Elizabeth Santos and Cesar Neri sit on the ground before the Columbus Junction High School’s graduation ceremony Sunday, June 28, 2020, in Columbus Junction.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
062920-mus-cjgrad-010
062920-mus-cjgrad-011
062920-mus-cjgrad-012
062920-mus-cjgrad-013
062920-mus-cjgrad-014
062920-mus-cjgrad-015
Graduate Edgar Orozco-Lemus walks to his chair before Columbus Junction High School’s graduation ceremony Sunday, June 28, 2020, in Columbus Junction.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
062920-mus-cjgrad-016
Guests with face masks watch Columbus Junction High School’s graduation ceremony Sunday, June 28, 2020, in Columbus Junction.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
062920-mus-cjgrad-017
062920-mus-cjgrad-018
Graduate Ingrid Montero’s graduation cap reads the message “mis padres que llegaron sin nada pero me lo dieron todo” which in English reads “for my parents who came with nothing but gave me everything” during Columbus Junction High School’s graduation ceremony Sunday, June 28, 2020, in Columbus Junction.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
062920-mus-cjgrad-019
062920-mus-cjgrad-020
062920-mus-cjgrad-021
062920-mus-cjgrad-022
062920-mus-cjgrad-023
062920-mus-cjgrad-024
062920-mus-cjgrad-025
062920-mus-cjgrad-026
062920-mus-cjgrad-027
062920-mus-cjgrad-028
062920-mus-cjgrad-029
Graduate Arnold Lizarrage smiles after receiving his diploma during Columbus Junction High School’s graduation ceremony Sunday, June 28, 2020, in Columbus Junction.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
062920-mus-cjgrad-030
Graduate Gracie Morrison smiles after receiving her diploma during Columbus Junction High School’s graduation ceremony Sunday, June 28, 2020, in Columbus Junction.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
062920-mus-cjgrad-031
062920-mus-cjgrad-032
