Tyson Foods donates 12,000 lbs. of meat to Muscatine’s Pearl City Outreach

Not only was Pearl City Outreach able to complete the baskets, but due to the sheer size of the donation, the food bank stocked its own pantry, which is used daily to provide hot meals to the Muscatine community, and donate to nearby churches and food pantries. This included King Harvest in Davenport and a small church in Keokuk.

“It was just such a blessing,” Phillips said. “We were so excited that we cried.”

The Dec. 22 donation was just the latest in the long partnership that the Columbus Junction Tyson plant has had with Pearl City Outreach, according to Phillips.

“Over the years, (Tyson) has reached out to us and we’ve reached out to them. It’s been both ways, and they’ve been wonderful to us. They donated food to us many times,” Phillips said. “We’ve been helping our community for 37 years now, and we’re very thankful that we can keep doing this for the public.”

“Tyson means everything to us," Phillips said. "They’ve never let us down, when they tell you they’re going to do something, they do it. Our partnership with them has helped us keep people fed, and it’s a lot of work for them but they do it because they care.”

Pearl City Outreach is accepting donations, and could particularly use new or gently used blankets, pillows, towels, gloves and bottles of soap.

