Tyson Foods donates 12,000 lbs. of meat to Muscatine’s Pearl City Outreach

COLUMBUS JUNCTION — On Thursday, Tyson Foods announced that, throughout the past fiscal year, it had donated 64 million meals (or 16 million pounds of protein) across the country to fight nationwide hunger.
In a news release, Tim Grailer, senior director of corporate social responsibility said, “We remain committed to addressing food insecurity, supporting our team members and improving the quality of life in the communities where we operate. We know our efforts are stronger through collaboration, and we’re honored to work with a network of outstanding community partners.”
The Columbus Junction Tyson Foods plant donated 12,000 pounds of protein to Pearl City Outreach in Muscatine on December 22.
According to Pastor Sharon Phillips, this donation came just in time — not just for the holidays — but for the people the food bank serves. During the holiday season, Pearl City Outreach puts together food baskets for people in need or who otherwise would not be able to have a holiday meal.
“We help the people that fall between the cracks, and this year we had 150 baskets to make,” Phillips said. “But when we got down to 100, we needed meat desperately. So I talked to Chaplain Joseph Blay at Tyson, and after only a day they brought us what we needed and we were able to help all of these families.”
Not only was Pearl City Outreach able to complete the baskets, but due to the sheer size of the donation, the food bank stocked its own pantry, which is used daily to provide hot meals to the Muscatine community, and donate to nearby churches and food pantries. This included King Harvest in Davenport and a small church in Keokuk.
“It was just such a blessing,” Phillips said. “We were so excited that we cried.”
The Dec. 22 donation was just the latest in the long partnership that the Columbus Junction Tyson plant has had with Pearl City Outreach, according to Phillips.
“Over the years, (Tyson) has reached out to us and we’ve reached out to them. It’s been both ways, and they’ve been wonderful to us. They donated food to us many times,” Phillips said. “We’ve been helping our community for 37 years now, and we’re very thankful that we can keep doing this for the public.”
“Tyson means everything to us," Phillips said. "They’ve never let us down, when they tell you they’re going to do something, they do it. Our partnership with them has helped us keep people fed, and it’s a lot of work for them but they do it because they care.”
Pearl City Outreach is accepting donations, and could particularly use new or gently used blankets, pillows, towels, gloves and bottles of soap.