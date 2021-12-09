Tyson Foods to give $50 million to employees in year-end bonuses

COLUMBUS JUNCTION — This week, it was announced that Tyson Foods would give front-line and hourly team members approximately $50 million in year-end bonuses to thank its employees for their efforts throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

More than 80,000 Tyson team members are eligible for this bonus, including at the Columbus Junction facility, which employs approximately 1,100 workers.

According to a news release, these one-time bonuses would range from $300 to $700 per employee, based on tenure.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“This is yet another way for us to say thank you and show how grateful we are for our front-line teams’ efforts to keep each other safe, our company strong and our world fed over the past year,” Tyson President and Chief Executive Officer Donnie King said in the statement.

Throughout the latter half of 2021, Tyson Foods invested over $500 million in wage increases and bonuses for front-line workers. This has boosted wages to an average hourly pay of more than $18.

Tthe Columbus Junction plant reported a 100 percent vaccination rate among its active workforce earlier this fall. Each fully vaccinated front-line team member received $200.