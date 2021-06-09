 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Tyson Foods to hosts hiring event Saturday
0 comments
alert top story

Tyson Foods to hosts hiring event Saturday

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Tyson hosts hiring event Saturday

Tyson Foods’ pork plant in Columbus Junction is hosting a special hiring event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 12, at 16198 Highway 70 North. The plant encourages potential candidates interested in production, industrial maintenance, or supply chain positions to attend. The Tyson plant employs more than 1,400 people, making it one of Columbus Junction’s largest employers. The current pay for production workers ranges from $17 to $20.25 an hour, while maintenance workers can make up to $26.75. The company also offers benefits that include medical, dental, vision, prescription, 401k, and Tyson stock purchase.

 TOM LOEWY

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

COLUMBUS JUNCTION — Tyson Foods’ pork plant in Columbus Junction is hosting a special hiring event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 12, at 16198 Highway 70 North. The plant encourages potential candidates interested in production, industrial maintenance, or supply chain positions to attend. The Tyson plant employs more than 1,400 people, making it one of Columbus Junction’s largest employers. The current pay for production workers ranges from $17 to $20.25 an hour, while maintenance workers can make up to $26.75. The company also offers benefits that include medical, dental, vision, prescription, 401k, and Tyson stock purchase.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News