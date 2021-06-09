Tyson Foods to hosts hiring event Saturday

COLUMBUS JUNCTION — Tyson Foods’ pork plant in Columbus Junction is hosting a special hiring event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 12, at 16198 Highway 70 North. The plant encourages potential candidates interested in production, industrial maintenance, or supply chain positions to attend. The Tyson plant employs more than 1,400 people, making it one of Columbus Junction’s largest employers. The current pay for production workers ranges from $17 to $20.25 an hour, while maintenance workers can make up to $26.75. The company also offers benefits that include medical, dental, vision, prescription, 401k, and Tyson stock purchase.