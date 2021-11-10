Tyson honors veterans in Columbus Junction plant with special hard hats

COLUMBUS JUNCTION – Tyson Foods is honoring and thanking team members who have served in the military and community veterans during the month of November to recognize their contributions to the country.

During a special ceremony, the local pork plant presented hard hats with a patriotic-designed decal to more than 33 team members who are military veterans. The plant is also making a monetary donation to the Vietnam Veterans memorial in Grandview.

“The American flag-designed hard hats are a small but sincere way to thank our veterans for their service,” Brent McElroy, plant manager for Tyson Columbus Junction, said. “We strive to ensure Tyson Foods is an employer of choice for veterans and a company where they are able to further their careers and feel valued for their work and service.”

In addition to the team member recognition, Tyson Foods is donating $2,500 to the All Veterans Memorial in Grandview to assist with maintenance costs. A representative of Tyson will present the check on Memorial Day.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The Louisa County Veterans Day event will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday at the All Veterans Memorial. Area veterans are involved to the event and asked to wear jackets and hats for a picture with the Tyson representatives.