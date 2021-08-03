Tyson mandates COVID-19 vaccinations for all workers

COLUMBUS JUNCTION — Tyson Foods will require workers to have the COVID-19 vaccine, and they will receive $200 as a thank you, the company announced Tuesday.
But the union supporting the rank-and-file workers is calling foul.
According to a press release from Tyson Foods President and CEO Donnie King, all Tyson members working in the United States are required to be fully vaccinated, including the 1,100 workers who run the Columbus Junction Tyson plant, and those in the Joslin, Illinois plant.
King said Tyson officers and above must be vaccinated by Sept. 24, office workers by Oct. 1 and all other team members by Nov. 1. New hires will have to be vaccinated before their start dates.
“As people have heard, new variants of COVID-19 are more contagious, more deadly, and responsible for most cases in America today,” King said. “In some communities, doctors and hospitals are once again overwhelmed, while the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is reporting nearly all hospitalizations and deaths in the U.S. are among those who are unvaccinated. It is abundantly clear that getting vaccinated is the single most effective thing we can do to protect ourselves, our families and our communities.”
While King said that Tyson has spent months encouraging team members to be vaccinated, less than half are. He said the step was taken to protect team members’ health and safety.
The release also said union members would be subject to the results of union bargaining on the issue.
The United Food and Commercial Workers (UFCW) union, which represents over 10,000 Iowa front-line workers, including Tyson at Perry and Waterloo, raised concerns about the mandate, saying the company should provide paid leave so workers could be vaccinated without worrying about losing pay. The union has urged all front-line businesses to negotiate vaccine policies directly with front-line workers.
“UFCW is proud to say that we have high vaccination rates among our unionized food workers across the country, and as a result, we have helped reduce COVID-19 infection rates in many of our industries, including meatpacking,” UFCW International President Marc Perrone said. ‘While we support and encourage workers getting vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus, and have actively encouraged our members to do so, it is concerning that Tyson is implementing this mandate before the FDA had fully approved the vaccine.”
The FDA has granted emergency approval of three vaccines in the U.S., the two-dose Pfizer and Moderna vaccines and the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
Perrone said the mandate must be negotiated so the workers had a voice in the new policy.
Tyson did not return a request for comment on vaccination clinics in Columbus Junction and Joslin before press time.