Tyson mandates COVID-19 vaccinations for all workers

COLUMBUS JUNCTION — Tyson Foods will require workers to have the COVID-19 vaccine, and they will receive $200 as a thank you, the company announced Tuesday.

But the union supporting the rank-and-file workers is calling foul.

According to a press release from Tyson Foods President and CEO Donnie King, all Tyson members working in the United States are required to be fully vaccinated, including the 1,100 workers who run the Columbus Junction Tyson plant, and those in the Joslin, Illinois plant.

King said Tyson officers and above must be vaccinated by Sept. 24, office workers by Oct. 1 and all other team members by Nov. 1. New hires will have to be vaccinated before their start dates.

“As people have heard, new variants of COVID-19 are more contagious, more deadly, and responsible for most cases in America today,” King said. “In some communities, doctors and hospitals are once again overwhelmed, while the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is reporting nearly all hospitalizations and deaths in the U.S. are among those who are unvaccinated. It is abundantly clear that getting vaccinated is the single most effective thing we can do to protect ourselves, our families and our communities.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}