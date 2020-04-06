Tyson plant closes after 24 COVID-19 cases reported

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

COLUMBUS JUNCTION — The Tyson Foods pork plant announced Monday that operations are being suspended after more than 24 workers at the facility were diagnosed with COVID-19, the new coronavirus.

According to a press release from Tyson Foods’ head office, the suspension is being done in an effort to minimize impact on the company’s overall production. Livestock going to the plant is now being diverted to other plants in the region.

“We’re working hard to protect our team members during this ever-changing situation while also ensuring we continue fulfilling our critical role of helping feed people across the country,” Tyson CEO Noel White said of the company’s efforts to address COVID-19 in the U.S., as well as the impact of the virus on operations.

White said the suspension of operations was being done out of “an abundance of caution.”