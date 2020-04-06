Tyson plant closes after 24 COVID-19 cases reported

COLUMBUS JUNCTION — The Tyson Foods pork plant announced Monday that operations are being suspended after more than 24 workers at the facility were diagnosed with COVID-19, the new coronavirus.
According to a press release from Tyson Foods’ head office, the suspension is being done in an effort to minimize impact on the company’s overall production. Livestock going to the plant is now being diverted to other plants in the region.
“We’re working hard to protect our team members during this ever-changing situation while also ensuring we continue fulfilling our critical role of helping feed people across the country,” Tyson CEO Noel White said of the company’s efforts to address COVID-19 in the U.S., as well as the impact of the virus on operations.
White said the suspension of operations was being done out of “an abundance of caution.”
He said Tyson plants had been experiencing varying levels of production impact because of the planned implementation of additional worker safety precautions and worker absenteeism. He said the temperatures of workers were being taken before they entered facilities and deep cleaning and sanitizing of facilities had been stepped up, especially in break rooms and locker rooms. The company is also coordinating with federal agencies to emphasize the need for personal protective equipment to support workers, he said.
The company is also working on additional ways to promote social distancing in the plants. That includes erecting dividers between work stations or increasing space between workers on the production floor, which can slow production lines, he said.
“While these are challenging times, we remain committed to protecting our people while continuing to meet the needs of our customers and consumers across America,” White said.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.