Tyson plant is Columbus Junction resumes production Wednesday

COLUMBUS JUNCTION — On Wednesday the Tyson Fresh Meats pork plant in Columbus Junction resumed limited production after being shut down on Dec. 15, 2020.

According to Liz Croston, spokesperson for parent company Tyson foods, the plant will resume its workload slowly to ensure the safety of its workers. The plant had been closed down after a mechanical malfunction shut down the plant’s refrigeration system. It was reported the malfunction caused a considerable amount of smoke, which led to the plant calling the Columbus Junction Fire Department to the scene as a precaution. After the incident Tyson officials announced the plant would be “idling production” while repairs were being made.

“You can’t just flip a switch and bring it back on line,” Croston said. “Member safety is always first and foremost for us. We will start getting people back. It is important that we take it slow and do it safely.”

The refrigeration system is used to store finished meats until they are shipped out. Croston said harvesting began Wednesday and processing will begin on Thursday.

Tyson employs about 1,100 people. Croston said that she believes all will return to work as the plant comes back on line. She said there is no set date for the plant to return to full production and that the management team is monitoring the progress of the plant and would bring the plant up to full capacity as it becomes safe to do so.

