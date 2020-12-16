Tyson reports temporary shutdown of Columbus Junction plant

COLUMBUS JUNCTION — Tyson Fresh Meats reports that its Columbus Junction pork plant is “temporarily idling” due to a mechanical malfunction in its refrigeration system Tuesday evening.

No one was hurt due to the malfunction, a press release said. The plant is expected to be down for a few days as the team evaluates and mobilizes repairs. The release said it is too early to tell when it might reopen.

“We’re grateful to the plant management for quickly and effectively evacuating team members from the building and keeping them safe first and foremost,” Tyson president Steve Stouffer said. “This has been a challenging year, and we want to ensure our team members are safe. Full-time, active team members will continue to be paid weekly until production resumes.”

He said some production is temporarily being moved to other plants within the Tyson network to keep production moving.

