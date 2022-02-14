U.S. Treasury letter: Covid relief funds can go to households that haven't yet received assistance

On Monday, as part of the National Day Without Immigrants, members of Escucha Mi Voz presented letters from the U.S. Department of Treasury showing that American Rescue Plan funds can be given to the Excluded Worker Fund.

The U.S. Treasury letter was written by Namrata Mujumdar, Treasury’s Lead for Policy Outreach, State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds, Office of Recovery Programs. It is dated Feb. 10, 2022, and addressed to Johnson County Supervisor Jon Green.

“Our guidance makes clear that responding to the needs of the most impacted communities should be a key priority of policymakers in allocating SLFRF funds.

Under the final rule, it is acceptable and appropriate to limit a cash assistance program to a subset of an eligible population that has been especially impacted by the pandemic or its negative economic effects, including prioritizing cash assistance for households that have not already received cash assistance to mitigate the hardship the pandemic has caused.

A recipient does not need to serve every household in the presumed eligible populations in order for a service to be eligible. Nothing in the statute or rule requires [a lottery] outcome. Eligible uses of funds must be related and reasonably proportional to the extent and type of harm experienced due to the pandemic.

It may be very challenging for some populations like low-income households or unstably housed households to document income or other eligibility characteristics, whereas other populations or classes may be able to provide this information easily. In some circumstances, use of self-attestation or streamlined documentation may be appropriate."

