UI's Hancher Auditorium brings live dance and music performances to Muscatine on May 2

MUSCATINE — One collaboration is hoping to capture the feeling of renewal that comes with the season of spring through an outdoor performance.

The University of Iowa’s Hancher Auditorium, alongside Ballet Des Moines and the UI Department of Dance, will bring their newest program, “Dance Into Spring” to Riverside Park, Sunday, May 2 at 5:30 p.m.

This will be the third performance of this state-crossing series, following shows in Des Moines and Iowa City, and is free for all Muscatine residents.

“It’s exciting to see,” Hancher Auditorium Director Chuck Swanson said. “I really feel that the arts are a way to really help communities turn back from the pandemic. People miss having that gathering opportunity … and so we decided that we would use the occasion of May Day weekend as a sort of ‘rebirth’ and use it as a way to help these communities rebuild.”

As for why Muscatine was chosen as one of the three touring sites, Swanson said along with having successful events in Muscatine before, he has always loved the city.