UI's Hancher Auditorium brings live dance and music performances to Muscatine on May 2

MUSCATINE — One collaboration is hoping to capture the feeling of renewal that comes with the season of spring through an outdoor performance.
The University of Iowa’s Hancher Auditorium, alongside Ballet Des Moines and the UI Department of Dance, will bring their newest program, “Dance Into Spring” to Riverside Park, Sunday, May 2 at 5:30 p.m.
This will be the third performance of this state-crossing series, following shows in Des Moines and Iowa City, and is free for all Muscatine residents.
“It’s exciting to see,” Hancher Auditorium Director Chuck Swanson said. “I really feel that the arts are a way to really help communities turn back from the pandemic. People miss having that gathering opportunity … and so we decided that we would use the occasion of May Day weekend as a sort of ‘rebirth’ and use it as a way to help these communities rebuild.”
As for why Muscatine was chosen as one of the three touring sites, Swanson said along with having successful events in Muscatine before, he has always loved the city.
“I’m always so taken by the community and how they roll up their sleeves and help make it happen,” Swanson said. “Because when you choose partners, you’ve got to choose ones who are willing to not only financially contribute but also help with the logistics and making sure the artists are taken care of, and Muscatine always delivers in such a big way.”
Riverside Park and the changing colored lights of the Muscatine Bridge provide a perfect venue and backdrop for a performance.
“I just knew Muscatine had to be a part of this," Swanson said.
There will be five works with varying styles of dance and music featured. The first two works will focus on the dancers of Ballet Des Moines, featuring recorded music from famous cellist Yo-Yo Ma and live music performed by the Roseman Spring Quartet.
Then, special guests Carlos Quenedit and Katia Carranza from Miami City Ballet will dance the “pas de duex” from "Don Quixote." Student performers from the University of Iowa’s Dance Company will perform to music from Antonio Nobrega and the Hawkeye Marching Band.
“It’s a program that I would say is very accessible. When you’re outdoors, the music is an important component,” Swanson said. “It’s an interesting group of artists too … and I love that opportunity for students to be able to perform with professional dancers.”
Although the concert starts at 5:30 p.m., Swanson is encouraging residents to stop by early, especially those who are young dancers themselves, and take the chance to speak with the performers as they’re getting ready. He added that he hopes the concert will not only entertain, but also inspire these young dancers to be on the Hancher stage someday themselves.
“When these kids make a connection with these performers, and then see them perform on stage - that makes a difference. It really does,” Swanson said. “Hancher is part of the university, and so to us, education through the arts is part of our goal and part of our mission along with inspiring and making a difference in people’s lives, and we need this now more than ever.”
All guests will be required to follow safety guidelines, wear face masks and socially distance, as well as bring their own chairs or blankets. A newly commissioned children’s book from the university will also be available at the concert to purchase for $15.