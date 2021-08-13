United Way kicks off campaign to help non-profits

MUSCATINE – With a kickoff Thursday evening along the riverfront, the United Way of Muscatine began its yearly capital campaign to help ensure everyone in the community is able to meet basic needs.
During the monthly Greater Muscatine Chamber of Commerce and Industry business after hours event, United Way Executive Director Shane Orr took the opportunity to meet several people from the community and discuss projects the United Way has coming up.
“We have been in the community since 1954 and over the course of our history we always try to do things to help people in the community,” he said. “We have recently shifted focus a little bit so now our focus is on trying to increase self-sufficiency — so people can afford to meet their basic needs.”
Orr commented that a recent report from United Way of Iowa says the poverty level has been hovering around 12% for a few years, but an additional 25% of people are shown to be above the poverty line but still not able to meet basic needs such as housing, transportation, childcare and healthcare needs.
With its emphasis on ensuring a standard of living for everyone in the community, Orr said the United Way has turned its focus to such things as education and job training and affordable and sustainable housing for the community. Orr said there are several programs in Muscatine addressing those issues and the United Way is doing all it can to support the programs.
Every year the United Way does a fundraising campaign that allows people working in Muscatine to have payroll deductions to support the campaign. The funds go to helping support programs in the community that work to improve education and housing.
Another way people can help, Orr said, is to volunteer time to help work on projects. Orr explained the United Way works with non-profits in the area to help fill their volunteer needs. One area the United Way has been assisting in recently is vaccination efforts. The United Way also does a food rescue program that collects food and does grocery deliveries to the home bound.
“There are a lot of opportunities to help deliver food or help with vaccination clinics and many other opportunities as they arise throughout the year,” Orr said.
For more information on donating money or time, people can call the United Way of Muscatine office at (563) 263-5963 or email shane@unitedwaymuscatine.org.