United Way kicks off campaign to help non-profits

MUSCATINE – With a kickoff Thursday evening along the riverfront, the United Way of Muscatine began its yearly capital campaign to help ensure everyone in the community is able to meet basic needs.

During the monthly Greater Muscatine Chamber of Commerce and Industry business after hours event, United Way Executive Director Shane Orr took the opportunity to meet several people from the community and discuss projects the United Way has coming up.

“We have been in the community since 1954 and over the course of our history we always try to do things to help people in the community,” he said. “We have recently shifted focus a little bit so now our focus is on trying to increase self-sufficiency — so people can afford to meet their basic needs.”

Orr commented that a recent report from United Way of Iowa says the poverty level has been hovering around 12% for a few years, but an additional 25% of people are shown to be above the poverty line but still not able to meet basic needs such as housing, transportation, childcare and healthcare needs.

