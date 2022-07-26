United Way, MCSA to hold county-wide school supply drive from July 31 to August 5

MUSCATINE – As the new school year nears, United Way of Muscatine knows that not every student has the means to get new school supplies. But, with the help of the community, the United Way team hope to help as many kids as possible with their back-to-school lists.

From July 31 to Aug. 5, United Way of Muscatine is going to be holding a school supply collection drive in coordination with the Muscatine Center for Social Action (MCSA) and several other local businesses, which will be acting as drop-off sites.

“We’re having drives in Muscatine, but we’re also hosting drives in Wilton, West Liberty and the Louisa-Muscatine area,” Hilary Henke, Community Engagement Manager for United Way of Muscatine explained.

According to Henke, this is the first time in a few years that United Way of Muscatine has hosted a community-wide school supplies drive. Because of this, she said that it feels amazing to get back to it and already expects it to be a successful drive.

“I think it’s been great to see that turnout already,” Henke continued. “People really want to help and give back, and we know that there’s a great need with the cost of everything rising. There’s even more people that are going to need assistance with school supplies this year, so we’re really pleased to see the benefit. We’re so fortunate to live in a community where there are so many businesses and individuals that care about the community as a whole.”

“United Way is a big supporter of MCSA and one of our major local funders. With myself being new and (Henke) being new at United Way, I think we’re both just trying really hard to work together and support each other as much as possible,” MCSA Resource Development Officer Nik Horn added when asked about the MCSA’s contribution to the drive.

Once all the supplies are collected, it will then be distributed to students. With the Muscatine Community School District providing free supplies for students that qualify for it, United Way will instead focus on providing new backpacks for MCSD students, which will then be handed out at Public Health’s Back-to-School Health Clinic on Tuesday, August 9 from 12 to 7 p.m.

As for the supplies itself, all supplies donated through the Muscatine drive will be divided up between the Louisa-Muscatine, Wilton, and West Liberty school districts.

“We’re collecting more than just backpacks in Muscatine because we know that there are community members from those other smaller school districts that work in Muscatine, so we want to give them the opportunity to give back and give school supplies at their place of employment,” Henke said.

Additionally, supplies collected in the Wilton, L-M and West Liberty drives will stay in those areas, assuring that students in those districts will have what they need.

Besides backpacks, other types of supplies that the United Way team is asking for include pencils, pens, crayons, colored pencils, glue, glue sticks, Play-Doh, quart/gallon Ziplock baggies, pencil boxes, highlighters, markers, dry erase parkers, 1-inch binders, graph paper, scissors, Post-its, pink erasers, rulers, water bottles, headphones, pocket folders, notebooks, hand sanitizer, tissues, paper towels and Clorox wipes.

For residents who are interested in hosting a drive at their business or are interested in making a monetary donation to United Way of Muscatine, they are welcomed to reach out to Henke at 563-279-4237. Those wishing to make a school supplies drop-off at MCSA’s front desk specifically can do so anytime between 5:30 a.m. and 10:30 p.m.