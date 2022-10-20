United Way of Muscatine announces merger with United Way of Wilton

MUSCATINE – This week, United Way of Muscatine announced that, after several months of working together with United Way of Wilton, a merger between the two groups was made official in the hopes of not only providing more to the people of Wilton, but to also serve all of Muscatine County.

“From my point of view, we’re just really excited to be able to support all of Muscatine County now,” Shane Orr, Executive Director for United Way of Muscatine said. “Prior to the merger, Wilton was basically the only part of the county that we didn’t already cover, so we’re just happy to be able to join forces with them in supporting the entire county.”

According to Orr, the idea for the merger came after several conversations with United Way of Wilton that were focused on some of the services United Way of Muscatine hoped to bring to the Wilton community.

“We learned that they didn’t have a full-time staff of any kind. So they saw a lot of value in us being able to bring in services and expand the services that we have into the Wilton community in order to really support them,” Orr said.

In a public statement, Becky Brisker, Wilton Chamber & Development Board Member, shared her enthusiasm for the merger.

“Partnering with the United Way of Muscatine to provide a broader and more comprehensive service to those in our community made perfect sense,” Brisker stated. “Programs and resources available through the Muscatine United Way will open up opportunities that are more inclusive and impactful for our community members.”

Since talks of the merger first began, United Way of Muscatine has already begun helping Wilton through both school supply drives and the establishing of the reading buddies program in the Wilton community.

“We’ve taken a few other minor steps like that, but we’re just looking forward to being able to see what else we can bring to the community and how we can support that community more,” Orr continued, adding that while it may be too early to tell what the positive long-term impacts of the merger will be, both teams are enthusiastic about the potential success it could bring.

Some of the upcoming expanded services within Wilton will include access to the Kids First Fund, inclusion during United Way of Muscatine’s Day of Caring, and Wilton non-profits having increased access to grant funding.

Orr assured, however, that while this merger is expected to be a benefit for Wilton, it should not be a detriment to Muscatine nor should its residents have to worry about United Way resources being stretched too thin.

“United Way of Wilton already had fundraising events that they did in their community, and so I think the good news is that we plan to ramp that up to help support our activities there (in Wilton) even more,” Orr explained. “There shouldn’t be any negative impact anywhere, it should all be positive.”

To help assure that United Way of Muscatine better understands the Wilton Community’s needs, two members of the Board of Directors at United Way of Wilton will also be joining the board at United Way of Muscatine.

“I think having a couple of Wilton’s members join our board will help us have conversations about the needs that the Wilton community has and how we can best, as an organization, support those needs,” Orr continued. “That’s what I’m really looking forward to, not just bringing services there, but learning how we can best support the agencies that provide other programming in that community as well.”