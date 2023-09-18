MUSCATINE – For the team at United Way of Muscatine, its focus has remained on serving and helping local kids and students in a variety of different ways, from its Kids First Fund to its different fundraisers. With this latest sponsorship renewal, the team is continuing this focus through getting kids the snacks that they need.

Last week, it was announced that United Way of Muscatine would once again be sponsoring the Child and Adult Care Food Program, renewing its participation for the new school year. Through this, it will be able to help provide healthy snacks to the after-school programs of the Flickinger Learning Center as well as Jefferson Elementary and Madison Elementary School.

“We’ve actually been (sponsoring this program) for a number of years now,” Hilary Henke, Community Engagement Manager explained. “We give thousands of snacks out each year to kids, and it’s just a really great program.”

As stated by program guidelines, these snacks are provided without regard to race, color, national origin, sex, age or disability, assuring that all kids within these after-school programs are able to have full bellies, allowing them to then focus better on homework or activities during the afternoon.

Parents do not need to worry about filling out any additional required paperwork, as all students who are signed up for the after-school programs at the above-mentioned schools automatically get access to the snacks due to Muscatine County have over 50 percent of its student population qualify for free or reduced lunches. This in turn allows United Way to qualify for free or reduced snacks for all students enrolled.

“We just hope that parents will consider enrolling their children in an after-school program,” Henke said. “It will enhance their education, they’ll have some fun as they learn, and obviously they’ll be able to qualify for a free snack after school.”

For more information on United Way of Muscatine, residents can visit either its Facebook page or its website at unitedwaymuscatine.org.