MUSCATINE — United Way of Muscatine and Musser Public Library will help people with low- to moderate incomes file their taxes online for free.
From 2-4 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4 residents can stop by Musser Public Library, Room 104, to get help with their taxes. They can file their taxes online through myfreetaxes.com, a service provided by United Way and powered by H&R Block.
“This is our fifth year doing Tax Nights with Musser. If you make less than $50,000 a year, you can use the program for free,” said Nichole Sorgenfrey, the Program Director for United Way of Muscatine.
United Way workers can answer questions and help with other technical issues as people use the online tax software.
Additional Tax Nights will be 3-5 p.m. Feb. 6, 12, 20 and 26, and 2-4 p.m. Feb. 18.
United Way of Muscatine helps about 30 people a year through the service.
“We are not tax preparers, but the website will walk you through the process very simply,” Sorgenfrey said. “The big thing is having an email address, so we’ll help you set one up if you don’t already have one.”
United Way says participants should bring their tax documents, such as W-2s and 1099s, with them, and should know or bring Social Security or Individual Taxpayer Identification numbers for everyone in the household.
For more information on the Tax Night sessions, visit unitedwaymuscatine.org or call 563-263-5963.
