WILTON — Eighteen years ago, United Way of Muscatine was able to start its Day of Caring, an annual event that has since grown into a well-loved and meaningful tradition for volunteers and for the people they’re able to help each year.

Now, United Way hopes to bring this joy to the Wilton community.

On May 10, United Way of Muscatine will host its first Day of Caring in Wilton, allowing their partners and volunteers within the Wilton community to give their time and participate in various products to help those in need.

According to Hilary Henke, community engagement manager for United Way of Muscatine, this event, as well as other programming that has recently been offered to the community, is a result of the United Way of Muscatine’s merger with Wilton United Way, which was made official in October 2022.

“We’re super excited to bring the Day of Caring to Wilton,” Henke said. “I’ve had several senior citizens who have called and have just been over-the-moon excited to be able to get work done around their house, to get fences painted and their yards cleaned up. I think the volunteers are excited, too. I met with the Silver Chord group at Wilton High School about a month ago, and they were all on board to help out.”

Throughout the Wilton Day of Caring, volunteers will help with home projects for the elderly, clean local parks and work with some of Wilton’s nonprofit agencies. Lunch will also be provided for all volunteers at the Wilton Community Center.

United Way is still accepting volunteer groups from local businesses, service clubs, churches and schools, as well as individuals. United Way is also encouraging Wilton nonprofits and seniors to reach out with their own community projects that still need volunteers.

“I think (Day of Caring) is just a really great way to get the community together to give back to the residents and the local nonprofits,” Henke said. “I really hope that it’s a successful event and that the community sees the importance of volunteerism and giving back, and that it’s something we can continue to do on an annual basis.”

For more information on the event, to register as a volunteer or to submit a project, residents can contact Henke at hilary@unitedwaymuscatine.org or 563-263-5963. Deadline for registration is April 21.