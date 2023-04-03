“Over a third of households in Muscatine County are struggling to meet their basic needs each month, and even if they’re working it can still be really hard for these families to pay for these important baby items,” Hilary Henke, community engagement manager for United Way of Muscatine said.

To help meet these needs, the team at United Way of Muscatine is once again holding a Community Baby Shower for the entire month of April.

According to Henke, United Way has been doing this event for years, and it has remained a very successful event.

“Typically on average we collect around 450 baby items every single year to help our community,” she said.

United Way of Muscatine will have donation bins this month at all Community Bank & Trust buildings in Muscatine, Wilton, Wapello and Columbus Junction. MidWest One Bank and Pierce Furniture & Mattress, both also in Muscatine, will also have donation bins.

For other groups who would like to give their members a chance to help with the cause, any interested local businesses, faith-based organizations and schools can also sign up to host a drive. Those who would like to give directly can drop off items at United Way of Muscatine, located at 615 Cedar Street, Suite 200.

In addition to offering residents more locations and options for where to donate, Henke also said she saw the fundraiser and its option to have people host their own drives to be a good way of engaging with the community.

“It gives all of these businesses and their employees a good way to give back," she said, "and it’s something they can do right in their place of employment instead of needing to go somewhere else.”

Henke also noted that quite a few people made the choice to make a monetary donation last year to United Way’s Community Baby Shower Fund, which she felt was just as helpful as it allowed her team to get some needed items right away such as car seats and other big-ticket items. The team was also able to keep leftover money in the fund and help clients throughout the year instead of just in the spring

As for items that are needed for this year’s Community Baby Shower, some of the most needed items include diapers of all sizes — specifically sizes 4/5/6 diapers, as these aren’t as frequently donated as other sizes — bibs, formula and thermometers. Other needed items include lightweight baby blankets, baby wipes, baby hygiene products, car seats, infant Tylenol, Pedialyte, onesies in assorted sizes and bottles.

“For anyone who can help us help families in need, it just really means a lot to our community — and especially to the youngest and most vulnerable members of our community,” Henke said.

For more information on how to host a baby shower, residents can contact United Way of Muscatine at 563-263-5963 or email hilary@unitedwaymuscatine.org. To make a monetary donation, checks can be written to United Way of Muscatine. These must include “Community Baby Shower Fund” written in the check’s memo.