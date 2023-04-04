Horse races may not be as common in Iowa as they are in Kentucky, but for one night the United Way of Muscatine is bringing all the excitement of the famous derby track to the community — and all for a good cause.

At 6 p.m. Thursday, May 4 (with a social hour starting at 5 p.m.), United Way of Muscatine will hold its “Nite at the Races” event at the Geneva Country Club, 3100 Bidwell Road in Muscatine.

Although this is an event that United Way has held before, this is the first time it has been put on since 2012. According to Hilary Henke, community engagement manager for United Way of Muscatine, news of the event returning after so many years has already drummed up some excitement.

“Since 2012, we’ve had a lot of people in the community talk about the event and wanted us to bring it back, so we are doing that this year,” Henke said. “We have some members of the original planning committee from 2010-2012. As soon as they heard about it, they were ready to hop on board and help plan it again.”

For $35 a ticket or $300 for a table of eight, guests will have the opportunity to have some fun and wear their derby hats. Some of the features include appetizers, photo ops, 50/50 raffles, item raffles, silent auctions and, for those who truly want to show off their derby hats and attire, a fashion contest (which will have a $10 entry fee).

Guests can also choose to sponsor a horse for $25 or even a whole race for $500. Through this sponsorship, the sponsor will get the opportunity to name the horse they're sponsoring in addition to having their name listed in the event’s program and on social media. All money raised through the event will be put toward United Way’s various educational and housing programs.

“I just think it’s a really fun event,” Henke said. “It engages the community and the guests who bid on horse races with funny money. It’s not something that we usually have in Muscatine, and so that adds to its uniqueness.”

United Way is looking for more sponsors as well as more donated items for the evening’s various raffles and auctions. Although any donation will be accepted, Henke emphasized the organization’s focus on trying to provide experiences as prizes this year.

“We already have some really great items, and we’re really excited about that,” she said. “Beaches or Bleachers have donated two Cubs tickets, the Henry Doorly Zoo in Omaha has donated four passes, we’ve got some Adventureland tickets and we’ll have a beach vacation up for raffle too. We also have your traditional themed baskets.”

For more information on the “Nite at the Races” event or on how to reserve a spot at the event, residents can email Henke at 563-263-5963 or email her at hilary@unitedwaymuscatine.org. Residents should note that the deadline to purchase a ticket and/or to sponsor a horse or race is Thursday, April 20.

“Even if you’ve never seen a horse race before, this is the perfect opportunity to do so at a low cost,” Henke said. “In addition to that, you are supporting your community. To be able to support those education and housing programs will help our community members achieve self-sufficiency, which is what our core goal is here at United Way.”