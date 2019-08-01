United Way of Muscatine is looking for volunteers to assist with flood clean-up starting at 9 a.m. Saturday.
Volunteers will meet with United Way staff at 1803 River Road, Muscatine, to help tear out drywall. Closed toe shoes and long pants must be worn, and gloves and safety glasses are encouraged.
Equipment and masks will be provided, as well as water and snacks.
For more information, call 563-263-5963.
