UnityPoint career fair postponed

MUSCATINE – Due to inclement weather, UnityPoint Health-Trinity Muscatine rescheduled its in-person career fair. Originally set for Tuesday, the career fair will now be on April 18 from 3 to 6:30 p.m. at Trinity Muscatine, 1518 Mulberry Ave. Applicants are asked to bring a resume and apply online at unitypoint.org/careers prior to the event.