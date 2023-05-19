As part of the clinic’s goal to increase and expand pre-natal services within Muscatine, UnityPoint Clinic OB/GYN – Mulberry has hired Melissa Irmen to provide midwife services.

“I’m here to offer knowledge and research-based care for all stages of pregnancy. From trying to pregnant through postpartum care, I will be caring and compassionate,” Irmen said in a public statement. “I’m passionate about helping women in Muscatine get expert care from a team they can depend on without leaving the Muscatine area.”

Irmen completed her undergraduate nursing education at St. Ambrose University. Following that, she received her graduate degree as a Certified Nurse Midwife from the University of Illinois at Chicago, later becoming a member of the American College of Nurse Midwives. Throughout her 12 years of health care experience, she has continued to offer service through being an advanced practice nurse in addition to being a midwife and having certifications in basic life support and neonatal resuscitation.

“We’re committed to offering services in Muscatine,” Amy Terrill, director of clinic operations, said. “We have Dr. (Pamela) McCool, who is an obstetrician from Bettendorf, and she comes down (to Muscatine) once a week while (Irmen) will provide service for those pre-natal patients here locally as we’ve realized that this is a need that the community is still in need of.”

Terrill added that she and her team hope to continue expanding services as local patients’ needs grow, with Irmen’s practice continuing to evaluate the need for additional services.

“We’ve always wanted to be able to offer any service that we could to the community, and we want to increase that access for expectant moms,” Terrill continued. It’s really important, I feel, to the community to be able to offer something locally so that we are reducing the travel barrier for expectant moms. They will be able to get their pre-natal care right here in Muscatine without needing to go to the Quad Cities or Iowa City.”

Terrill also noted that as patients get closer to their due dates and start to require weekly visits, it’s all the more important to cut down on travel for these women, given how uncomfortable long-distance travel can be during a late-stage pregnancy. This, in turn, also allows local moms a better chance at keeping up with weekly appointments without needing to clear their schedules.

“We want to make sure we’re helping mom and baby stay healthy throughout the pregnancy,” she said.

Irmen won’t be limited to pre-natal patients and will see anyone of child-bearing age and older as a patient in order to help local women with service beyond pre-natal care, such as post-partum care, contraception, annual check-ups, STD testing and more.

To find out more about the OB/GYN services offered through the Mulberry clinic or to make an appointment with Irmen, call 563-262-4113. Additional information can also be found at https://www.unitypoint.org/find-a-service/womens-health.

