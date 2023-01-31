UnityPoint Health - Trinity Muscatine donates LIFEPAK heart monitors to Ukraine

As the war in Ukraine continues to rage on, members of the Muscatine community continue trying to find ways to provide help in whatever way they can.

With medical supplies some of the most sought-after items at this time, UnityPoint Health-Trinity Muscatine is providing devices that can help save the lives of civilians and patients alike during an emergency.

According to Rachel Pohl, executive director of UnityPoint Health-Trinity Muscatine, in December 2022 members of the Rotary Club of Muscatine asked the hospital if it would make a donation that could help support other medical personnel overseas.

“(At the time we were asked), there was also efforts being completed at the regional level for donations, so we were able to combine efforts and make it happen,” Pohl said.

UPH donated its retired LIFEPAK cardiac monitors. Muscatine provided four of the 22 monitors that were donated.

“The ask from Rotary was more general in nature for donations, and then when I took that request back to the region since they were working on this project already, it just seemed like a really great time to leverage that work with this request,” Pohl said.

Used in both diagnostic and treatment efforts, LIFEPAK monitors can help monitor a patient’s various vital signs, detecting life-threatening dangers such as an irregular heartbeat. The LIFEPAK can also act as a defibrillator in case of emergencies.

“For us, the donation of these packs ensures timely access to emergent care for patients that might need it in Ukraine,” Pohl said. “Health care workers in the United States have been able to see equipment and technology help us in emergency situations, and since those occur all over, we just know that this equipment will be able to help save lives and help support the health care system in Ukraine. It also makes transportation easier, because you’re able to monitor patients, as well as increase the level of safety when carrying in those moments of crisis.”

Pohl then emphasized that while the LIFEPAKs that were given away had technically been “retired” by UnityPoint Health, being periodically replaced with updated and more advanced models, the retired monitors are still just as useful, accurate and effective as any other monitor in an emergency situation.

“Our expectation is that they hopefully are there already, or that they will be sometime this month,” Pohl said.

As for future donations, while UnityPoint Health-Trinity Muscatine doesn’t currently have specific plans, Pohl shared that she and her team have remained open to suggestions and requests regarding the donation of medical supplies. Residents who may want to donate needed supplies to the people of Ukraine can reach out to the Rotary Club of Muscatine for more information.

“For us, being health care professionals in the U.S., we know how important it is to have access to equipment like this, and wanting other countries to have access to this type of equipment and monitoring is so important to us,” Pohl said. “So we were proud of the organization for doing the work to make this happen and hope that they’re impactful.”