UnityPoint Health, Gilda's Club QC to hold colon cancer screening workshop

MUSCATINE — This week, UnityPoint Health-Trinity is collaborating with Gilda’s Club Quad Cities to bring important information to the people of Muscatine through a one-day educational workshop.

From noon to 1 p.m. and from 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6, at the McAvoy University Center on the Muscatine Community College campus, UnityPoint Health-Trinity and Gilda’s Club Quad Cities will hold a free in-person workshop focused on colon cancer screening and prevention.

According to Mark Williams, general surgeon at UnityPoint Clinic – Mulberry, experts recommend that people who are 45 years or older should start getting screened for colon cancer, or earlier if the patient has a history of colon cancer or irritable bowel syndrome in their family. Through these screenings, patients are able to increase their survival chances to nearly 95%.

“Having no symptoms does not mean you don’t have colon cancer,” Williams emphasized. “Unfortunately, many people with colon cancer do not experience symptoms, especially in the early stages of the disease, so the only way to know for sure is routine screenings.”

Teresa Pangan, Prevention & Wellness Strategist for Cancer and Heart at UnityPoint Health-Trinity, agreed with these sentiments.

“Regular colorectal cancer screenings are one of the most powerful weapons to prevent and treat colon cancer,” she said. “When issues are identified early on, it dramatically increases a person’s chance of survival, and it’s easier than ever to detect colon cancer right from your own home.”

In addition to this informational workshop, residents can also request a free at-home colon cancer screening kit by going to gildasclubqc.org/colon or call (309) 779-5796.

“UnityPoint Health-Trinity is proud to partner with Gilda’s Club to help people access this potentially lifesaving cancer screening from the comfort of their home,” Pangan said. “We’re here for our community to offer peace of mind … and if their test shows they need additional care, we’re ready to help them navigate the next steps. Working together, we offer the care and resources to help patients in our area achieve the best possible outcome.