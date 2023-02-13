Katelynn Cornell has known for some time that she wants to go into medicine. But while she may have already had a goal in mind, getting the chance to learn about the path toward this goal has been truly helpful.

“I wanted to get a feel of what I’m really getting myself into. … So hearing and getting to talk to some actual doctors, it was reassuring to know that what I’ve been doing in school is going to help point me in the right direction,” Cornell, a Muscatine High School student, said as she waited to do the first of that day’s skill labs.

On Friday, Feb. 10, UnityPoint Health-Trinity Muscatine held a special Health Care Career expo for nearly 70 students from Muscatine High School, all of whom were interested in a range of health care-focused careers such as nursing, radiology, pharmacy and more.

According to Tyler Baars, accreditation specialist and community connection for UnityPoint, the hospital has held similar events for local students in the past. It was only recently, however, that they had the chance to try to bring such events back after briefly halting them during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Coming out of COVID, it’s been nice to get back into it,” Baars said. “MHS reached out asking about how they could get information to the students on different career interests that they had in health care, and we decided that we would do a career exploration day so that they could actually come and see it firsthand, having the chance to learn in the facility instead of just being handed a piece of paper.”

For its two sessions, the expo was divided into three sections, the first panels where students could be presented information, speak with professionals and ask questions. Students were also given an overview of what their education path may look like when pursuing these careers, in addition to being given recommendations on what classes to take.

“I’m pretty happy that the people here are teaching us and showing us around actually gave up their time for us; it makes me feel welcomed here,” Broden Toborg, who wants to become a nurse practitioner, said. “I think this is a great opportunity to show me more about this field. I’ve gotten to talk with a nurse practitioner and a physician assistant, and they were really nice when answering my questions.”

Annie Zillig, another student, said: “In the future, I want to be a doctor, so this was the perfect opportunity for me to kind of get some information about what my future looks like and what I should be doing in schooling. I’ve loved talking to the doctors. That was a really good opportunity.”

Following that, students went through a skills lab where they could learn about the basics of being a health care provider. Areas included CPR; putting in vents, IVs and catheters; wound care; and placing chest tubes. Finally, students were given a tour of different areas of the hospital.

“Our career panels all went off of what careers the students were interested in,” Baars said. “We really wanted to meet the needs of the students. We also have a lot of dummies, so students can see how these processes work right up close and get that hands-on learning aspect.”

Overall, Baars and his team hoped to highlight the local health care in Muscatine, with the plan being to have more career expos in the future for students to continue benefiting from. Future career expos would also bring in information from the Robert Young Center and Public Health, based on the interest being seen in careers such as social working and substance abuse counseling.

“We have a lot of different offerings that we can offer here in terms of both health care and their future career. Being from their hometown, we would love to have them stay in Muscatine. … Hopefully we have them working for us and working with us soon in the future,” Baars said.