UnityPoint Health will continue its community education series next moth with a focus on chronic vein disease and chronic vein insufficiency.

On Wednesday, August 23 from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Muscatine Community School District Administration building, UnityPoint Health will be hosting a free in-person event featuring Mark Williams, MD, a local surgeon with UnityPoint Clinic – Muscatine.

Anyone can sign up for the event but the discussion will primarily benefit people who are over 50 years old, people who are overweight, people who sit or stand for long periods of time, those with a sedentary lifestyle, and women/pregnant women who are at a higher risk, as these are the types of people who are most likely to be affected by chronic vein disease/insufficiency.

Chronic vein disease/insufficiency happens when a person’s leg veins don’t allow blood to flow back up to their heart, Williams said. This can in turn cause blood to pool in the legs causing swelling, feelings of heaviness or pain in the legs.

Of the more than 30 million Americans affected with the disease, only 1.9 million seek treatment annually, with a vast majority of people remaining undiagnosed and untreated. This is a concern, as chronic vein insufficiency can get worse over time if not properly managed and treated, leading to itching, burning, swelling of the legs, lacerations, restless leg syndrome and chronic skin damage.

“We’re just trying to prevent the chronic wounds that tend to occur in the late stages of the disease,” Williams said. “We’re going to go over the signs and symptoms of the disease, what causes it, the risk factors involved with it, how it can affect your long-term health if symptoms are ignored, and treatment options – which can include medications, surgery and lifestyle changes.”

Those wishing to RSVP for the event can do so online at https://bit.ly/3NNDhGE. They can also visit UnityPoint Health’s “Classes and Events” page on its website — https://www.unitypoint.org/patients-and-visitors/classes-and-events/quad-cities — and search for the event themselves.

