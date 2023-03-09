MUSCATINE — In addition to its previously announced series on dementia and memory loss, which is continuing this month, UnityPoint Health-Trinity Muscatine will soon bring another education series to the Muscatine community.

On Tuesday, March 28, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Musser Public Library, UnityPoint Health will host Heart to Heart, a free community education series focused on heart disease prevention and education as well as treatment and ways people can live more heart-healthy.

This event will be presented by both Dr. Teresa Pangan, prevention and wellness strategist, and Tammy Thurston, RN and cardiac rehab lead at Trinity Muscatine. Together, they will teach the benefits of cardiac-focused exercise such as aerobics, weight training and flexibility exercise.

In a public press release, Pangan stated, “Your heart is one of the most vital parts of your body, so we have to take care of it. You are never too old or too young to start taking care of your heart, and this series helps us communicate just how easy it can be to take those steps in the right direction.”

In addition to giving examples of these types of heart-healthy exercises, the event will also teach participants the signs and symptoms of exercise overexertion, further giving them the tools needed to help them exercise in a constructive and safe manner. According to Thurston, regular physical exercise can help lower a person’s risk of heart disease, even if it’s just a 30 minute walk five times a week.

Prior to being brought to Muscatine, the “Heart to Heart” series has seen great success in other parts of the Quad Cities region as it continues spreading heart disease prevention and treatment awareness.

“UnityPoint Health – Trinity’s cardiology department is committed to making the Quad Cities and Muscatine a healthier place to live, and this session will empower attendees to live healthier lives,” Kathy Pulley, director of cardiology services at UnityPoint Health – Trinity publicly stated.

Although the event is free, attendees must register for the event prior to attending. Residents can do this by visiting http://ms.spr.ly/61825lg12. For more information on upcoming community educational events, residents can visit the UnityPoint Health – Trinity Muscatine Facebook page.

