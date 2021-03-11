UnityPoint Health-Trinity Muscatine advises community to continue COVID-19 safety precautions

When the patient comes into the clinic for the vaccine, the second dose is scheduled. After the injection, there is a 15 minute watch period in case a patient has an allergic reaction to the vaccine.

“Right now we are vaccinating UnityPoint patients,” Bush said. “We have a great analytics team who compiles information for us. We look at any patient who has health risks in Muscatine and we can sort that out by age or we can also look at those high risk patients.”

Bush said she has not had a vaccine shot yet, although she is on the list to get hers soon. She said both patients and staff being vaccinated will help the community get back to some sort of normalcy.

“We can start engaging and interacting with our friends and the community and getting back to things we love,” she said. “We aren’t there yet, but I personally look forward to being able to spend time with family and friends and getting out.”

Bush said even with all the challenges the unwanted pandemic has brought, she praises what the clinic has done to innovate and provide excellent patient care. One example is the virtual patient platform which still allowed team members to interact with patients.

“We all are looking toward that light at the end of the tunnel and as we get more vaccine we will get that out to our communities quicker,” Bush said. “We are looking forward to getting those vaccines out to Muscatine County as soon as we get them.”

