UnityPoint Health-Trinity Muscatine advises community to continue COVID-19 safety precautions

MUSCATINE – UnityPoint Health–Trinity Muscatine wishes they had more COVID-19 vaccine and that their biggest problem was finding places to store the overage, Noel Bush, director of clinic operations.
But that is not the case.
The clinic works closely with Muscatine County Public Health as it allocates its vaccine supply. While the vaccine brings hope for an end to the COVID-19 pandemic, Bush said “we are not there yet,” and the community needs to continue basic COVID-19 precautions.
“The best advice I can give is to encourage the community to continue masking and social distancing,” she said. “I would encourage anyone to get the vaccine if they are able to.”
Bush said the clinic needs to administer at least 80% of vaccinations it receives each week, and have done that well within the week. The first allocation had 200 doses and was administered within two days.
Once the health department gives notice an allocation is on its way, the clinical staff calls patients in the 65 or older age group. Because of limited vaccine, the staff tends to focus on patients over 75 or patients who are at a higher health risk.
Bush said there is not a list people can be added to. The hospital will contact the patient over to phone or, hopefully in the future, via text message when an appointment can be made.
When the patient comes into the clinic for the vaccine, the second dose is scheduled. After the injection, there is a 15 minute watch period in case a patient has an allergic reaction to the vaccine.
“Right now we are vaccinating UnityPoint patients,” Bush said. “We have a great analytics team who compiles information for us. We look at any patient who has health risks in Muscatine and we can sort that out by age or we can also look at those high risk patients.”
Bush said she has not had a vaccine shot yet, although she is on the list to get hers soon. She said both patients and staff being vaccinated will help the community get back to some sort of normalcy.
“We can start engaging and interacting with our friends and the community and getting back to things we love,” she said. “We aren’t there yet, but I personally look forward to being able to spend time with family and friends and getting out.”
Bush said even with all the challenges the unwanted pandemic has brought, she praises what the clinic has done to innovate and provide excellent patient care. One example is the virtual patient platform which still allowed team members to interact with patients.
“We all are looking toward that light at the end of the tunnel and as we get more vaccine we will get that out to our communities quicker,” Bush said. “We are looking forward to getting those vaccines out to Muscatine County as soon as we get them.”