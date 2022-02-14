UnityPoint Health-Trinity Muscatine hires new executive director

MUSCATINE — Rachel Pohl has been selected to be UnityPoint Health-Trinity Muscatine’s newest executive director.

She replaces Angie Johnson, who started in 2017.

Pohl was selected after an “intense search” conducted by UnityPoint Health leaders as well as community members and medical staff, the hospital system said in a news release.

“It really does feel like a privilege to be able to serve the patients and community in this way,” Pohl said. “I really am excited to lead the staff here. I think we have a great team at the hospital, and I think what I’m most excited about is getting to support that team and let them do what they do best, which is amazing patient care.”

Pohl said she was eager to start listening to “the voices of the community” as well as her team to see how they could work together to meet everyone’s needs.

Before beginning her career, Pohl attended University of Iowa’s College of Nursing where she earned a bachelor of science in nursing. She's working on a Master of Science in nursing systems administration, also from the University of Iowa.

“I first started working as a nurse at the University of Iowa, and my first positions up there really just gave me such a love of leadership and insight into what a team is capable of when leaders are so engaged at focusing on their relationships with the people that they’re working with,” Pohl said.

Pohl also gained experience through the Greater Muscatine Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s Leadership Program in 2019. As a lifelong resident of Muscatine, Pohl also volunteers at Saints Mary & Mathias Catholic School.

Having worked at UnityPoint since 2014, Pohl previously served as director of patient services. Over the past two years, Pohl has led her team and pandemic response, including broadening telehealth provider coverage and assuring COVID-19 safety protocols are followed by staff.

“I’ve been able to really see what this team is capable of, and the pandemic has really shown how strong some of the clinical care is here in town,” Pohl said. “I think for me, (my goal) is always trying to find how we can creatively meet the needs (of our patients) in an ever-changing health care landscape.”

Pohl said she and her husband, who also works at Trinity Muscatine, were “all in” when it comes to providing healthcare and establishing positive change within the Muscatine community.

“Being part of a part of a young family in the community, we always feel the impact of wanting this to be a place that our kids want to come back to and where we can be long term,” she continued. “I think we’ve always tried to be intentional with investing time in things that make the community great, and I just feel like it’s a privilege for me to be in a position to give back.”

In her new role Pohl will oversee the completion of the Emergency Department’s $6 million improvement project, which includes the installation of a helipad and improvements to medical and surgical inpatient rooms, improved patient transport areas and the expansion of the hospital’s intermediate bed space.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.