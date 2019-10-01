MUSCATINE — Events for the whole family, information about health, and a chance to get rid of unwanted prescription drugs will all be features of the annual UnityPoint Health-Trinity Muscatine Community Health Fair.
The fair will be 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 5, in the Trinity Muscatine - UnityPoint Clinic, 1518 Mulberry Ave. It will showcase health care and wellness organizations, service groups and businesses. Family activities and a range of wellness booths and demonstrations will go on through the morning.
“We will have vendors from our hospital, our clinics, public health and New Horizons,” said Anna Masengarb, community relations coordinator. “Our focus is to have some fall family fun and activities for all ages from little kids to senior citizens and getting them connected with organizations in our community that give back to their health.”
Masengarb said the medication drop-off is in conjunction with Muscatine Police Department and New Horizons. People can drop off medications they no longer need. The point, she said, is to eliminate the anxiety that goes along with getting rid of any kind of medication that someone may not know any other way to get rid of.
“I know personally if I have a medication I don’t use I don’t always know where to put it,” she said. “It’s nice to have that opportunity and it’s nice to promote — especially with what is going on in the news — being safe and getting rid of medications you don’t use anymore.”
