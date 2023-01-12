UnityPoint to host free education event, hopes to offer more throughout the year

MUSCATINE — UnityPoint Health’s upcoming education event “How to Prevent Dementia and Stay Safely Home” is already filled up — showing strong interest from caregivers.

While only a limited number of residents will attend this “how to” event, the team at UnityPoint-Trinity Muscatine hope that this is just the beginning when it comes to giving the resources necessary to improve the lives of people through high-quality education and prevention.

“I think that this really just lets us know that this is a need in the community, that there are people that we serve locally in the community that are looking for topics of health and wellness,” Rachel Pohl, executive director for UnityPoint-Trinity Muscatine, said. “With the level of interest that this event is gaining with the community, it just reinforces our need to find other creative ways to meet our patients where they’re at.”

Pohl said she felt it was important for her team of local health care providers to step in and help with the education on topics such as these and find platforms that work for patients.

“I think sometimes it can be a difficult topic for individuals to always find the right trustworthy information, or to be able to sit down and have a focused conversation with their provider,” Pohl continued. “I think just that trying to have that conversation in a smaller setting with a provider as wonderful as Dr. Hamid Sagha (who will be speaking at this month’s event) is important.”

With this in mind, Pohl said she hoped that this event is only the first piece of what UnityPoint-Trinity Muscatine is hoping will be a series. It is expected that future events would discuss similar topics, expanding on them while being focused on overall healthy lifestyle choices for individuals dealing with dementia, memory loss or other chronic disease processes.

Pohl said awareness and education on these topics allow patients and caregivers more control than people might think.

UnityPoint efforts include treating the “whole patient,” she said, not just focusing on education on just the disease itself.

“We’re really grateful for the attention that the event has been receiving and the support from the community. We’re just excited to be part of health care at any stage,” Pohl said.

For more information on upcoming education events, visit UnityPoint Health-Trinity Muscatine Facebook page.

Close 1 of 3 Jersey Lessenger Louisa-Muscatine's Jersey Lessenger rolls a strike during the Al Jordan Louisa-Muscatine Invitational on Saturday at the Rose Bowl in Muscatine. Dalton Cromer Louisa-Muscatine's Dalton Cromer rolls a strike during the Al Jordan Louisa-Muscatine Invitational on Saturday at the Rose Bowl in Muscatine. Kamryn Taylor Louisa-Muscatine's Kamryn Taylor walks back to her teammates after rolling a strike during the Al Jordan Louisa-Muscatine Invitational on Saturday at the Rose Bowl in Muscatine. Muscatine bowling 1 of 3 Jersey Lessenger Louisa-Muscatine's Jersey Lessenger rolls a strike during the Al Jordan Louisa-Muscatine Invitational on Saturday at the Rose Bowl in Muscatine. Dalton Cromer Louisa-Muscatine's Dalton Cromer rolls a strike during the Al Jordan Louisa-Muscatine Invitational on Saturday at the Rose Bowl in Muscatine. Kamryn Taylor Louisa-Muscatine's Kamryn Taylor walks back to her teammates after rolling a strike during the Al Jordan Louisa-Muscatine Invitational on Saturday at the Rose Bowl in Muscatine.