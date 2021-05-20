UnityPoint-Trinity Muscatine asks visitors to continue wearing masks

MUSCATINE — Despite Gov. Kim Reynolds’ signing into law a bill prohibiting mask requirements in businesses, UnityPoint Health–Trinity Muscatine says its face covering rules have not changed.
According to a press release from UnityPoint Health–Trinity, face coverings are still required in facilities where patient care is provided, including hospitals and clinics.
“We’re asking patients, visitors and team members to continue masking at our facilities to help protect vulnerable populations, including those who are not yet vaccinated,” the release said.
According to a news release from the hospital in March, non-COVID-19 positive patients are allowed one designated visitor per day during visiting hours. The visitor does not need to be the same during the patient’s entire stay. COVID-19-positive inpatients may have one visitor from 4 – 6 p.m. who must follow PPE guidelines set by the hospital. Visitors will only be allowed if they are symptom-free, have not tested positive for COVID-19 recently, and have not been in close contact with a COVID-19 patient in the past 14 days.
These exceptions apply to all UnityPoint Health–Trinity hospitals:
• Inpatient non-COVID-19 positive patients may have one visitor per day during the hours of noon and 6 p.m. A patient-requested clergy person is not counted as the patient’s visitor. The visitor must enter the hospital through the main entrance for screening prior to their visit and must remain in the patient’s room throughout the duration of the visit. Visitors should remain masked while in the patient’s room.
• Inpatient COVID-19 positive patients may have one visitor from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Visitor must follow PPE and prevention guidelines.
• Patients who have an appointment at a clinic within the hospital or are visiting the Emergency Room, may have one person with them.
• Obstetric patients in labor may have one partner and one birth support person accompany them. Following delivery, postpartum patients may have one partner or support person with them.
• Prenatal patients may have one partner or support person accompany them to appointments.
• Nursery and Neonatal Special Care Unit (NSCU) patients may have one birth parent plus one significant other who must remain in the room for the duration of the visit.
• Patients where the end-of-life is imminent may have two visitors. Two visitors may also be present during discussion of end-of-life care decisions; patients who are discussing palliative care decisions may have two visitors.
• Patients who have cognitive impairments or developmental delays, where caregiver provides safety, may have one visitor at any time.
• Patients under the age of 18 may have two parents or guardians accompany them in all care areas.
• Patients undergoing surgery or procedures may have one visitor stay in the surgical waiting area or ambulatory room until the procedure is finished. After speaking with the surgeon following the procedure, the visitor must leave the hospital as soon as possible. The visitor may return during visiting hours.
As COVID-19 infection rates decrease, the hospital looks forward to reinstating visitor accessibility as it is safe. The community is encouraged to continue practicing social distancing, masking, and performing frequent hand hygiene to reduce the spread of COVID-19.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC) has strongly recommended people continue wearing face coverings in medical and congregate care facilities and that people who have not received the COVID-19 vaccine wear masks indoors.