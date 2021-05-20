UnityPoint-Trinity Muscatine asks visitors to continue wearing masks

• Inpatient COVID-19 positive patients may have one visitor from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Visitor must follow PPE and prevention guidelines.

• Patients who have an appointment at a clinic within the hospital or are visiting the Emergency Room, may have one person with them.

• Obstetric patients in labor may have one partner and one birth support person accompany them. Following delivery, postpartum patients may have one partner or support person with them.

• Prenatal patients may have one partner or support person accompany them to appointments.

• Nursery and Neonatal Special Care Unit (NSCU) patients may have one birth parent plus one significant other who must remain in the room for the duration of the visit.

• Patients where the end-of-life is imminent may have two visitors. Two visitors may also be present during discussion of end-of-life care decisions; patients who are discussing palliative care decisions may have two visitors.

• Patients who have cognitive impairments or developmental delays, where caregiver provides safety, may have one visitor at any time.

• Patients under the age of 18 may have two parents or guardians accompany them in all care areas.