UnityPoint-Trinity updates visitor guidelines

According to a news release from the hospital, non-COVID positive patients are allowed one designated visitor per day during visiting hours. The visitor does not need to be the same during the patient’s entire stay. COVID-positive inpatients may have one visitor from 4 – 6 p.m. who must follow PPE guidelines set by the hospital. Visitors will only be allowed if they are symptom-free, have not tested positive for COVID-19 recently, and have not been in close contact with a COVID-19 patient in the past 14 days.