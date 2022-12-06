University of Iowa collaborates with Susan Clark Jr. High for a "Day of Design" event

MUSCATINE – For many teachers, their main goal is to help kids find their passion, motivation, strength and innovation when it comes to what they’d like to do in their career. This week, however, it was up to local community members to help these students think outside the box and take the starting steps to solving important problems.

On Tuesday, the University of Iowa hosted its first annual Day of Design event at the Merrill Hotel, which saw 125 middle school students, educators and community members and leaders from various local businesses and organizations in attendance.

While there, these students had the chance to design a solution to a community problem of their choosing based off four key topics - human consumption, sustainable cities, energy and water – all based around climate change. According to Pamela Joslyn, science teacher at Susan Clark Jr. High, this event first came about after she had attended a seminar in Denver (CO).

“They offered an opportunity for grant money, and so I wrote up this proposal to tie in educators, community members and students to learn as one through this innovative process,” Joslyn said.

Joslyn also took the time to reach out to Dr. Leslie Flynn, professor of STEM innovation and entrepreneurship at the University of Iowa in the College of Business, who she requested to be the events keynote speaker. Flynn, who already knew Joslyn from the university’s STEM innovator program, said that when Joslyn first asked her to participate in the event, she couldn’t help but say yes.

“We’re real interested in the Muscatine community because the business and industry partners here have shown a great interest in trying to help the schools by getting kids more excited to be in school by studying more relevant ideas that pertain to them particularly,” Flynn said.

Flynn added that she saw the event as a great kickoff for both students and community partners to meet face-to-face. She also noted that the event’s focus on middle school students was also important in order to show these students that they don’t have to wait until they are in college or even high school to work on “real and authentic problems” in their classes.

“Ultimately what we’d love to see is have the ideas of innovation and entrepreneurial thinking infused into the students’ regular school day… and so a kickoff event like this is a great way for networking between the students and a community that’s interested in helping them,” she continued.

When it came to the event itself, Joslyn shared that the biggest goal that she had with it was to increase place-based learning for her students and to help them realize the assets that their community has while also letting the community see their strengths. Through this, she also hopes to create a partnership where students and community members can work together to solve future problems, such as furthering sustainable development goals.

“Students need to see that there’s more to education than the four walls in the classroom, and they need to see the relevance of how education is important and that it’s not the content but the skills that we gain through that content area. So this event provides a unique opportunity for them to gain those skills, touching on the content but also realize that the skills are so much more important,” she said.

Both Joslyn and Flynn expressed gratitude for the opportunity, being thrilled to be working with the Muscatine community. Flynn added that she was looking forward to more great collaborations and future Days of Design going forward.

“I hope (the kids who are participating) get excited about learning again, and know that learning can lead to real change not only for their community but their life,” Flynn said. “I also think it’s an exciting opportunity for Muscatine to highlight that there are opportunities here, and these kids may start seeing those opportunities through these projects.”