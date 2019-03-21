MUSCATINE — Following arrest Wednesday for allegedly falsifying her time sheet, the manager of the Muscatine County Joint Communications Center (MUSCOM) manager has been placed on unpaid administrative leave pending an investigation.
Beverly S. Griffith, 46, is charged with tampering with records, an aggravated misdemeanor, for allegedly filing time sheets indicating she was working for the county at that time when she was instead working at a local bar. If convicted, Griffith could face up to two years in prison.
Jeff Sorensen, chair of the Muscatine County Joint Communications Commission, which oversees MUSCOM employment, said the commission was notified Wednesday of Griffith's arrest. An interim manager has not been appointed, he said.
Muscatine County Sheriff C.J. Ryan, chair of the MUSCOM Users Group that supervises operations, will assume manager duties, Sorensen said, until an official decision has been made regarding Griffith.
The commission is consulting with its attorney, he said, and may have more information to make a decision within the next few days.
According to an ad posted for the position in Feb. 2018, the starting salary range is $56,535 to $70,930, based on qualifications and included benefits.
In the arrest affidavit, Griffith allegedly filled out her official time sheets for the county showing she was at work when she was "working at a licensed liquor establishment in Muscatine County as a bartender" on several occasions in January and February.
Griffith was hired by the commission May 31 to supervise the county's emergency communication and dispatching service.
She started in dispatch 19 years ago in Texas, worked in Iowa for the Poweshiek County Sheriff's Office, and was employed as dispatch supervisor for 10 years in Naples, Florida, before accepting the position in Muscatine County.
