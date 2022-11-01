Upcoming Muscatine Symphony concert to feature the premiere of a brand-new concerto

MUSCATINE — While it isn’t often that something that is left ‘unfinished’ is able to gain notoriety and praise, let alone see the light of day, the Muscatine Symphony Orchestra hopes to shine a light on one of these famous unfinished works with its latest concert.

On Saturday, November 12, at 7 p.m. at Wesley United Methodist Church, the Muscatine Symphony Orchestra will be premiering its second MasterWorks concert of the season, with the show being entitled, "Unfinished Business.”

This upcoming concert will focus on the works of two very well-known composers, these being Franz Schubert, whose technically incomplete Eighth Symphony is one of his most famous, and Richard Wagner, who wrote the piece “Siegfried Idyll” as a birthday present to his wife, Cosima.

But while part of the concert will focus on the past, its other half will focus on the present by featuring a newly composed piece, “Concerto for Cello and Chamber Orchestra” by David Stern, which is being performed for the first time ever. Although this is the first time that the Muscatine symphony has premiered one of Stern’s concertos, it has assisted with several other premieres of Stern’s original work.

Making this premiere all the more special for Symphony Maestro Brian Dollinger is the inclusion of his son, Constantine Dollinger, who will be featured as a soloist during the piece.

“Bringing Constantine back home to perform a world premiere as a soloist with a symphony is a unique opportunity for him as a young professional,” Brian stated publicly. “Working with a living composer to bring their music to life just adds another unique dynamic to this experience — for both of us.”

Residents are reminded that in addition to this second MasterWorks concert, the remainder of 2022 will see one additional concert, that being the annual “Christmas with the Symphony” event on December 3 at 7 p.m. This performance is free to the public and will be at First Presbyterian Church of Iowa. For more information on this and other future concerts, residents can visit https://muscatinesymphony.org.