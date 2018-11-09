Muscatine Power and Water has posted an update on its Facebook page regarding outages in the area.
The latest update from around 12:08 p.m. read MPW's main phone line 563-263-2631 is down and TV service is still out but staff is working to restore both services. Most internet service has been restored but some areas of town are still affected, it read.
Customers are directed to report utility emergencies other than communication service issues at mpw.org/communications/helpdesk/
A previous update at 10:51 a.m. read, "most customers internet should be restored at this time with some areas of town where customers are on legacy aren't back up quite, yet. If your internet has not been restored, please reboot your router to restore service. For those still on legacy and without internet service, we're still in the process of restoring a few areas of town. TV service is still in the process of being restored at this time."
The company said the office had its power interrupted and calls are not working.
"All video, internet, and phone services are impacted. We are investigating and will update as we know more," it read.
An update from around 10 a.m. read in part, "TV service is not restored at this time. Our techs continue to investigate and work to restore service. Thank you for your patience! We'll continue to update as we get more info."
Further updates will be posted on Facebook.
—Journal staff
