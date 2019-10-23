MUSCATINE — It's time for Muscatine County to update its hazard mitigation plan. The last time the plan was updated was in 2015 with the help of the Bi-State Regional Commission.
The hazard mitigation plan must identify and assess all natural hazards that may impact the area, including man-made disasters related to technology, infrastructure, and terrorism. These plans must be updated every five years for the county to remain eligible for the program.
The new plan will need to meet the requirements of the Disaster Mitigation Act, also known as DMA 2000. The DMA 2000 streamlines disaster recovery assistance and places increased emphasis on local mitigation planning in order to help local citizens as much as possible during an emergency.
DMA 2000 requires cities and counties to submit mitigation plans as a condition of receiving grants for FEMA programs.
Muscatine was awarded money from the Hazard Mitigation Grant Program in Sept. 2012. The city used the HMGP program to pay for flood-damaged residential properties following the 1993 and 2008 floods as well as create a multi-jurisdictional local hazard mitigation plan.
“Planning requires a broad range of input and expertise from individuals and organizations with an interest in hazard mitigation within Muscatine County and neighboring organizations,” said Sarah Gardner, senior planner with Bi-State.
Bi-State Regional Commission will begin hosting planning group meetings starting at 10:30 a.m., Oct. 28 at the Muscatine County Environmental Learning Center, located at 3300 Cedar Street. Anyone who has an interest and would like to participate in the discussions is welcome to attend group meetings as scheduled, however, they are asked to review materials as the planning document develops. A subsequent meeting will be scheduled in January 2020 to review a draft of the updated plan.
Questions regarding the ongoing planning process can be directed to Sarah Gardner at Bi-State Regional Commission: (309) 793-6300 x 1148 or sgardner@bistateonline.org.
The 2015 Hazard Mitigation Plan is available for download and review under the Emergency Management tab on the Muscatine County website.
