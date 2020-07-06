UPDATED: Muscatine County attorney says mayor exceeded authority in issuing mask order

On Sunday, Broderson issued a proclamation that all people in public locations in the city were required to wear masks. She said she hoped no citations would have to be issued, but the proclamation included a municipal infraction which can carry a $500 penalty. Barry said his office would not enforce any such citations, because the proclamation was consistent with the state.

The supervisors also delayed for a second time voting on whether to approve special funding to the Muscatine County Public Health Department to continue COVID-19 mitigation efforts, saying more information was required before the decision can be made.

No date was set for a second work session regarding the department’s request for an additional $135,000 for the next quarter. Public Health director Christy Roby Williams requested the funding to address COVID-19 on a quarterly basis so the department can continue its response. She submitted two budgets. One was the worst case scenario with the command structure at full capacity. The other operated at reduced capacity.

“We need to know where the money will come from," Sorensen said. “If this keeps up for any further amount of time the board will have to make difficult decisions.”