MUSCATINE – A late Friday morning fire at a vacant house on the corner of 4th Street and Linn Avenue resulted in no injuries. Assistant Fire Chief Mike Hartman said the fire department did amazing work at the site, in the 400 block of West Fourth.
The Muscatine Fire Department was able to contain the fire, which may have started on the outside porch area, to the porch area and attic in the rear of the home. “When we got here, the porch area was all in flames,” Hartman said. “The fire has gotten up into the attic. However, we were able to hold it there and we are in the process right now of putting it all the way out. Fortunately, we were able to keep it from spreading very far into the attic.”
By 1 p.m., the fire that had raged previously, was just smoldering, as the fire department worked to make sure it was completely out.
Hartman, who is also the Muscatine Fire Marshall, said no one was in the home at the time. “None of the firefighters have been injured,” he said. “We were fortunate because the vast majority of the fire looked like it was on the exterior of the house, so it didn’t get all the way into the house like we were concerned it might.”
He said he had no idea regarding the cause. Preliminary estimate of the damage was about $30,000, he said. There is smoke damage throughout, he said, which might cause the insurance company to tear it down.
Muscatine had two engines, a ladder truck and an ambulance along with the fire chief and additional firefighters, all were involved in fighting the fire.
The Muscatine Fire Department was assisted by the Fruitland Volunteer Fire Department and the Muscatine Police Department. Approximately 18 fire fighters responded to the fire, including some off-duty personnel.
"Our crews did an amazing job of keeping it from burning the whole place down quite honestly," Hartman said. "They did a great job with the initial knockdown of the main fire. And gaining access to where the fire had traveled and to where it was hidden, they've done an amazing job with that. So we were very fortunate."
Crews remained on the scene Friday afternoon, checking hot spots.
