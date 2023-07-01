Muscatine Police officers and Canadian Pacific officials responded Friday morning to the Muscatine riverfront to reports of a vehicle that had been struck by a train. No injuries were reported. City Communications Director Kevin Jenison said the city-owned UTV had been parked too close to the tracks and was struck. It was damaged to the extent it couldn't be driven away from the site of the crash.
Dick Drake Way from Highway 61 to Stewart Road will be closed starting Monday.
