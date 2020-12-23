Vaccinations for COVID-19 begin in Muscatine County

“There have been a lot of ups and downs,” Johnson said. “There has been a lot of coming together and lifting each other up. What I should say is that each team member has had ups and downs. What has been phenomenal and amazing is as we go through a down there is a whole group and tribe of other team members who are helping to lift you up — after a death or after we have had to transfer a patient to a higher care center because they have had to be put on a ventilator because they are having respiratory issues. The sheer number of patients that we have seen with minimal staffing has been a challenge, but the flip side of that is seeing the human compassion and care and people doing everything we can to treat every patient. It has been the most trying and most rewarding tie I have experienced in my professional career and in my life.”