Vaccinations for COVID-19 begin in Muscatine County

MUSCATINE – Dr. Prasad Nadkarni became the first member of UnityPoint Health-Trinity Muscatine Hospital to receive the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine Wednesday morning.
It is still too early to stop wearing masks and practicing social distancing, he said afterward.
Nadkarni said after the injection it was just like getting a flu shot. While getting injections is a scary thing for many people, Nadkarni said it was an exciting thing, marking the beginning of the end of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Nadkarni will need the second injection after about 28 days. He said the priming injection is about 50 percent effective in preventing both the spread and symptomatic COVID-19 and the prevention rate goes up to 95 percent after the booster injection.
“Probably until we get enough for 70% of the United States population to get vaccinated — then we will be safe,” he said, of when the precautions used to slow the spread of the disease can be lessened. “We are considered tier one. Tier two will be getting vaccinated toward the end of January. It will probably be June or July to get at least the first dose administered.”
In the hallway outside the conference room where Nadkarni received his injection, other healthcare workers who deal with COVID-19 patients on a daily basis lined up to get the vaccine. An estimated 60 Trinity team members were slated to get their injection Wednesday. Registered nurse Karol Peck who gave Nadkarni the vaccination said she is working with her physician to see if she can be vaccinated, given allergies she has to certain medications.
Calling the time since March, when the virus outbreak first happened, “anxiety provoking,” Nadkarni recalls the months with little information on the disease and having to just treat the symptoms. He said treatment was “hit and miss” which caused a severe mortality rate, especially on the East coast. As information came in, the numbers of deaths started going down.
“Finally, the vaccine has arrived now,” he said. “That is going to make a tremendous difference.”
Angela Johnson, director of Trinity Muscatine, said the hospital has 200 doses of the vaccine and Muscatine County Public Health has 300 doses to begin distributing to front line healthcare workers. While it is not known when more vaccine will be delivered to Muscatine, Johnson says that as it becomes available the hospital will continue to work through its tiers of people to be inoculated.
The availability of the vaccine to the community will depend on the allocation of vaccines to the area. Recently it was reported that Iowa is receiving roughly 20 percent fewer doses than it had been slated to receive. Several states are being hit with what officials have dubbed “mistaken forecasts.” Still, in Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds has reported that over 8,400 hospital workers have already received the vaccine.
Since the outbreak, Johnson says the hospital has gone above and beyond to keep its team and its patients safe from infection. While there have been team members who have become infected, it was traced back to community exposure. Johnson said that she is amazed at the work her team members have put in during the health crisis.
“There have been a lot of ups and downs,” Johnson said. “There has been a lot of coming together and lifting each other up. What I should say is that each team member has had ups and downs. What has been phenomenal and amazing is as we go through a down there is a whole group and tribe of other team members who are helping to lift you up — after a death or after we have had to transfer a patient to a higher care center because they have had to be put on a ventilator because they are having respiratory issues. The sheer number of patients that we have seen with minimal staffing has been a challenge, but the flip side of that is seeing the human compassion and care and people doing everything we can to treat every patient. It has been the most trying and most rewarding tie I have experienced in my professional career and in my life.”
She calls the new vaccine a “light at the end of the tunnel.” Johnson is hopeful the vaccine will be available to the community by early spring and we'll get a summer or fall that is closer to normal.