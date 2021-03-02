Vaccine recipient to get second shot this Saturday

MUSCATINE — After getting the first of two COVID-19 vaccinations, Muscatine resident Helen Berry says there have been no side effects, but she is a little concerned about side effects with the second vaccination.
This Saturday, Berry will roll up her sleeve for the second COVID-19 vaccination. While she is happy that she will be able to return to such things as having a housekeeper come in and join her breakfast club again, she said that she does have concerns. She had spoken to a friend who had side effects from the second dose, which lasted about two days.
“I am a patient of Dr. (Robert) Weis,” Berry said. “He is the one who put my name in to get this.”
Berry, 88, said that she is one of the older patients, and she has suffered from lung disease for some time, which puts her in a high risk category. She said that she has been staying in her home for most of the previous year. She explained her husband had passed away on Jan. 1, 2020, and she was hospitalized after that, at which time the COVID-19 pandemic came up.
With the health issues, Berry describes herself as both “fortunate and unfortunate” in that she did not go many places prior to the beginning of the COVID-19 lockdowns. She said that for her, the ability to stay in one place was a “little blessing.”
Berry said she had been visiting Dr. Weis for a checkup on her lung disease during the first part of February. As she was getting ready to leave, the doctor told her that she would be getting a call to set up a time she could get a vaccination. He recommended taking the first vaccination time she could get, as COVID-19 vaccine in Muscatine County is scarce.
About three weeks later, Berry received a call asking her to set up a time to get the injection. She went to the Urgent Care Clinic for her vaccination. Berry said she had gone on a Saturday and they had several people waiting for their shot. She said within 30 minutes the staff had vaccinated everyone there. The people in the office had to wait for about 15 minutes after getting the shot before they were allowed to leave.
“It went very smoothly and I had no problems afterwards,” she said.
With the second shot coming up, Berry has asked her physicians to make sure she received a shot from the same series, and was assured she would. She said after hearing the story of the second vaccination, she was a bit “apprehensive” but she is hopeful that she gets lucky and doesn’t suffer any side effects. She said that she won’t worry about any problems until they happen.
After the two shots, patients have to wait about two weeks before they are considered immune to COVID-19. Berry said she can’t wait to see family and friends and to get her housekeeper into her house.
Looking back on the previous year, Berry, a former teacher, said she is saddest about the reports of other states that are having trouble reopening schools for regular classes.
“It’s been very, very sad,” she said of the pandemic. “The economy. Everything. Every industry has been affected in some way by it.”