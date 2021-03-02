Vaccine recipient to get second shot this Saturday

MUSCATINE — After getting the first of two COVID-19 vaccinations, Muscatine resident Helen Berry says there have been no side effects, but she is a little concerned about side effects with the second vaccination.

This Saturday, Berry will roll up her sleeve for the second COVID-19 vaccination. While she is happy that she will be able to return to such things as having a housekeeper come in and join her breakfast club again, she said that she does have concerns. She had spoken to a friend who had side effects from the second dose, which lasted about two days.

“I am a patient of Dr. (Robert) Weis,” Berry said. “He is the one who put my name in to get this.”

Berry, 88, said that she is one of the older patients, and she has suffered from lung disease for some time, which puts her in a high risk category. She said that she has been staying in her home for most of the previous year. She explained her husband had passed away on Jan. 1, 2020, and she was hospitalized after that, at which time the COVID-19 pandemic came up.

With the health issues, Berry describes herself as both “fortunate and unfortunate” in that she did not go many places prior to the beginning of the COVID-19 lockdowns. She said that for her, the ability to stay in one place was a “little blessing.”

