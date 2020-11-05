Van Sickle nominated as Superintendent of the Year

He explained school districts the size of L-M have one secondary counselor and one elementary counselor. The secondary counselor is charged with many different tasks, such as working with students on scholarships as well as social and emotional issues. The program partners with other districts to hire a counselor that specializes in helping students with a college career route.

Van Sickle graduated from Ogden High School and earned a bachelor’s degree in education from Washburn University in Topeka, Kan. He worked as a sixth grade teacher and a coach before pursuing a path in school administration.

“I loved teaching but we have a family of eight kids,” he said. “As our family grew – my wife is a teacher too - and it made more sense for her to stay home instead of paying for so much daycare. It also made sense to give administration a try because that will supplement some of my wife’s salary. I tried it and I liked it."

He got his master’s degree in educational administration from Kansas University in Lawrence. In 2000, he returned to Boone to help run the family business, but within a few years had returned to school administration as the Ogden Middle School principal. After receiving his superintendent authorization from the University of Northern Iowa he became L-M superintendent. 2020 is his ninth year as L-M superintendent.

Van Sickle says that he has been privileged to serve the wonderful L-M community and work with the outstanding staff and board for the past eight years.

