Van Sickle nominated as Superintendent of the Year

LETTS — While Louisa-Muscatine Community School District superintendent Mike Van Sickle is the first to tell people he didn’t win, he was on the short list for the 2020-21 Iowa Superintendent of the Year award, sponsored by the School Administrators of Iowa.
This year, Van Sickle was nominated for his work in creating the Postsecondary Transition Counselor Program, featured in October on the Iowa Department of Education’s web site. He explained this is a program that allows school districts along with local community colleges to share a school counselor. The district has also been involved in professional learning communities for teachers, multi-level support systems for students, and mental health training for both.
“These initiatives along with others have promoted increases in student academic achievement, strong open enrollment requests and a positive school climate,” a press release from SAI said. “Louisa-Muscatine prides itself in partnering with the Mississippi Bend Area Education Agency, Eastern Iowa Community College, Please Pass the Love, and other student-centered organizations to enhance the educational experience and well-being of its students.”
Van Sickle was recognized with the other nominees and with MOC-Floyd Valley Superintendent Russ Adams, who was the recipient of the honor.
“The brainstorm for (the Postsecondary Transition Counselor Program) came from L-M, but we worked closely with Columbus to establish that program,” Van Sickle said. “It’s spreading within our local area because West Liberty and Wilton now have such a program and Camache is looking into it and it is being publicized statewide.”
He explained school districts the size of L-M have one secondary counselor and one elementary counselor. The secondary counselor is charged with many different tasks, such as working with students on scholarships as well as social and emotional issues. The program partners with other districts to hire a counselor that specializes in helping students with a college career route.
Van Sickle graduated from Ogden High School and earned a bachelor’s degree in education from Washburn University in Topeka, Kan. He worked as a sixth grade teacher and a coach before pursuing a path in school administration.
“I loved teaching but we have a family of eight kids,” he said. “As our family grew – my wife is a teacher too - and it made more sense for her to stay home instead of paying for so much daycare. It also made sense to give administration a try because that will supplement some of my wife’s salary. I tried it and I liked it."
He got his master’s degree in educational administration from Kansas University in Lawrence. In 2000, he returned to Boone to help run the family business, but within a few years had returned to school administration as the Ogden Middle School principal. After receiving his superintendent authorization from the University of Northern Iowa he became L-M superintendent. 2020 is his ninth year as L-M superintendent.
Van Sickle says that he has been privileged to serve the wonderful L-M community and work with the outstanding staff and board for the past eight years.
