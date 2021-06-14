Variance returned to Muscatine Board of Adjustments for changes

MUSCATINE — The Muscatine County Board of Supervisors returned a proposed variance to the Muscatine County Board of Adjustments Monday, asking for an item to be clarified before approving it.
During the regular meeting, council member Jeff Sorensen asked that a variance the board was voting on be modified to reflect that if the property changes hands or the buildings are removed, the variance would no longer be in place. The variance would allow some agricultural buildings on a farmstead be allowed to encroach on a property line. If approved the buildings would be about seven inches from the line. The standard ordinance setback is five feet. The location of the farmstead was not listed in the county board packet.
Muscatine County Attorney Jim Barry had sent a memo to the board saying he was surprised the board of adjustments approved the request, but that he understood the logic. He recommended the change that if the barn is removed, the setback would return to normal.
“It is not a huge issue, but I am a bit concerned about the precedent it sets,” Barry said in his memo.
Sorensen said that he had read the variance and was OK with it, but recommended the board send the variance request back to the board of adjustments requesting the inclusion. He said that when a tornado had hit the area many years ago there had been several legal battles regarding the replacement of homes that did not meet the legal setback requirement.
Planning and zoning administrator Eric Furnas, who was not at the meeting, sent a memo saying in most cases he would not support the encroachment, but in this case he feels the variance is justified. The former owner had declared in a trust that upon his death the house and outbuildings should be subdivided and sold. The subdivision places one of the buildings in the setback limit. Furnas said the building was pre-existing and the only way the wishes of a deceased former owner could be carried out was to approve the variance.
Furnas also said that the eventual division of the property will be required through sub-division platting and if an easement is not on the plat, the Muscatine County Zoning Commission could deny it.