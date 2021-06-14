Variance returned to Muscatine Board of Adjustments for changes

MUSCATINE — The Muscatine County Board of Supervisors returned a proposed variance to the Muscatine County Board of Adjustments Monday, asking for an item to be clarified before approving it.

During the regular meeting, council member Jeff Sorensen asked that a variance the board was voting on be modified to reflect that if the property changes hands or the buildings are removed, the variance would no longer be in place. The variance would allow some agricultural buildings on a farmstead be allowed to encroach on a property line. If approved the buildings would be about seven inches from the line. The standard ordinance setback is five feet. The location of the farmstead was not listed in the county board packet.

Muscatine County Attorney Jim Barry had sent a memo to the board saying he was surprised the board of adjustments approved the request, but that he understood the logic. He recommended the change that if the barn is removed, the setback would return to normal.

“It is not a huge issue, but I am a bit concerned about the precedent it sets,” Barry said in his memo.